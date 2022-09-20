Panasonic Releases Firmware Version 2.2 for GH6 To Support Direct SSD Recording over USB

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic today announced the LUMIX GH6 firmware update program Ver.2.2 to enhance performance and usability. The firmware program will be available on the LUMIX Global Customer Support website at 9 p.m. EDT on September 27, 2022.

Support for direct recording to SSD over USB

Firmware update program Ver.2.2 supports direct recording and playback of video/photo using an external SSD connected via USB. The update enables recording directly on a 2TB capacity USB drive (SSD) high-quality, low-compression Apple ProRes 422 HQ (Maximum 1.9Gbps) or high-bitrate, large-volume 4:2:2 10-bit All-Intra. Data files recorded on the SSD can be easily transferred to PC via USB, which makes the post-production process more efficient by minimizing backup work.

High frame rate video exceeding 60.00p cannot be recorded to an external SSD.

It is not possible to record video and photo on the SD card or CFexpress card simultaneously while recording it on the external SSD.

Use an external SSD no more than 2 TB in size that is compatible with USB Type-C. We recommend using an external SSD whose operation has been confirmed by Panasonic. Note beforehand that this is not a guarantee of operation on all devices.

Latest information on the external SSDs will be available at the following support site at the same time as firmware release: https://panasonic.jp/support/global/cs/dsc/connect/index.html

First introduced in February 2022, the highly-regarded LUMIX GH6 has been recognized for its exceptional video performance and handling among existing and new GH users worldwide. It will continue to evolve with firmware updates to further enhance its performance and usability to meet the changing needs of creators. Firmware updates are a key value-added service to provide future-ready solutions for more flexible filmmaking workflow using mirrorless cameras.

