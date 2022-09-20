SPORTSGRID ENTERS INTO CONTENT ALLIANCE WITH SPORTRADAR, DELIVERING VIDEO & EDITORIAL SOLUTION TO MEDIA PUBLISHERS

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid Technology Solutions (SportsGrid) today announced a partnership to integrate SportsGrid's video and editorial content into Sportradar's data visualization tools. This partnership will enhance the sports betting news coverage and analysis Sportradar provides to clients of its publisher network.

(PRNewsfoto/SportsGrid) (PRNewswire)

SportsGrid's comprehensive daily editorial coverage, available in video and article formats, of the top stories in fantasy and sports betting across professional football, basketball, baseball, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, and more, will combine with Sportradar's robust, deep data sets and cutting-edge analytics to aid publisher clients of Sportradar's ad:s service in their efforts to unlock incremental revenue streams from the massive sports gaming audience.

"The SportsGrid video content is immediately available for publisher websites and mobile applications. With the kickoff of the College and NFL regular seasons, SportsGrid's talent and analysts are uniquely qualified to provide publishers with unrivaled sports betting intelligence and insights." said Jason Sukhraj GM of Syndication, SportsGrid.

Mike Smith, Head of ad:s, US Sportradar, said, "The integration of SportGrid's video and editorial content with our data visualization tools creates an enhanced offering that is not only unique, but also turnkey. This partnership will benefit our clients by providing timely, interesting, and engaging content that will resonate with fans and bettors, alike, while simultaneously allowing publishers to further monetize their audience."

About SportsGrid

SportsGrid, Inc. is the multimedia content and technology company providing digital innovative solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and NextGen interactive video technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid Streaming Video Network, SportsGrid Radio, SportsGrid.com, DailyRoto, and SportsGrid Studios. SportsGrid intelligence and data are provided by Sportradar featuring the seamless integration of their real time comprehensive data feeds and content solutions. For more information, please visit sportsgrid.com.

Media Contact: Charles Theiss, charles@sportsgrid.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SportsGrid