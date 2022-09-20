SurvivorNet Announces SurvivorNetTV's Special New Programming Slate Marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the month of October, health information company SurvivorNet's unique streaming platform SurvivorNetTV will broadcast a specialized slate of award-winning films, original videos and shoutouts from the cancer survivor community, all designed to provide support for women experiencing breast cancer.

SurvivorNet offers information and inspiration to breast cancer patients. (PRNewswire)

This first-time-ever initiative, part of SurvivorNet's robust, year-round effort to provide information, support and comfort to breast cancer patients, is designed to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It aims both to help educate women about the disease and to create an emphatic call to action for preventative testing.

Signature programming includes the Emmy Award-winning series The Big C, which stars Laura Linney and beautifully uses comedy to chart the main character's personal battle with cancer. Viewers can also tune into SN&You, the channel's original series covering everything from the latest cancer-focused science to cannabis to sex after cancer. Celebrity members of the cancer community such as Joan Lunden, Giuliana Rancic and Amy Robach can also be found on the channel sharing wisdom and inspiration.



Specialized breast cancer programming planned for the month includes award-winning nonfiction films like Jim Allison: Breakthrough, the groundbreaking documentary on the Nobel Prize-winning scientist behind game-changing discoveries in immunotherapy. Uplifting features include The C Word, which examines the role of diet and exercise in helping us stay healthy. Also available is short-form inspirational programming such as The Power Of Mindset series. These five films serve as beautiful reminders that the way we think can prove to be a powerful tool when it comes to maintaining balance and happiness, even while living with cancer.

Now streaming to millions of monthly active users across linear and connected TV, accessible via app stores and the LG Smart TV dashboards, SurvivorNetTV is the first channel for cancer survivors. It features 24-hour programming that shares information, hope and inspiration with the millions-strong cancer community.

Across Breast Cancer Awareness Month and beyond, SurvivorNet offers important, expert-driven information for decision-making as well support. SurvivorNet is also deeply invested in educating women and their doctors about some of the remarkable new clinical advances in preventing, treating and living with breast cancer.

SurvivorNet is the country's leading platform for cancer information, serving 2.5 million people per month who are looking for help making better decisions about their care. The platform was built in collaboration with leading comprehensive cancer centers and features top physicians delivering highly detailed information about specific cancers. SurvivorNet also has produced thousands of stories intended to provide hope and inspiration for patients.

Steve Alperin is the founder and CEO of SurvivorNet.

