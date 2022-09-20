Verdagy launches commercial electrolyzer module, demonstrating low-cost green hydrogen at scale

MOSS LANDING, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdagy , a pioneer in scaling electrolyzer technologies for industrial markets, demonstrated the commercial efficacy of its unique water electrolysis technology, eDynamic™, with two significant milestones on the path to cost-effective hydrogen at scale. Verdagy is engineering the world's largest membrane-based electrochemical cells to drive down the investment and energy required for generating industrial hydrogen. The recent successful pilots validate the durability and scalability of its technology:

Verdagy's newly launched three-cell 500 kW commercial electrolyzer module incorporates the largest AEM’s in the world at 28,500 cm2. The company is on track to begin commercial operations in the coming years. (PRNewswire)

Successful 1,000-hour run: Verdagy ran a demonstration-scale Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) of 3200 cm 2 , 20kW cell – for 1,000 hours continuously at industry-leading high current density in a production environment.

Commercial electrolyzer module: Verdagy launched its three-cell 500 kW commercial electrolyzer module in August 2022 at its Moss Landing pilot plant. Each cell incorporates the largest AEM's in the world at 28,500 cm2.

Momentum continues to build around green hydrogen as a means to meet decarbonization goals around the world and combat climate change, offering an alternative, low-carbon energy source – with an industry-wide goal of achieving the lowest cost/kg. Electrolyzers separate the hydrogen and oxygen in water to create low-carbon energy carrying hydrogen molecules; Verdagy's eDynamic™ process is designed to rapidly change operating parameters to integrate well with renewables and capture the most optimal input energy pricing. Verdagy has demonstrated its ability to solve electrolysis challenges for industrial markets through rapid scaling, evolving first with its original lab cells, then pilot cells, followed by the 1,000-hour run demonstration, and now the commissioning of its 500 kW electrolyzer module.

"The rapid pace of innovation getting to commercial scale is exactly what is needed to enable the energy transition and make green hydrogen at industrial scale come to life," said Marty Neese, CEO, Verdagy.

The three 28,500 cm2 cells in the newly launched commercial module produce hydrogen at a rate of >3.0kg/hr per cell, validating their patented cell architecture and design that enables high current densities in a large format cell. This represents industry-leading current density operations that are higher than traditional and state-of-the art Alkaline Water Electrolyzers (AWE), exceeding expectations for performance.

The launch of their commercial cell was preceded by the 1,000-hour run on a 20kW, 3200 cm2 cell in a production environment at Verdagy's pilot plant in Moss Landing, CA. The 1,000-hour run demonstrated lifetime durability and minimized risk as they scaled up to the commercial electrolyzer module. Through multiple runs, Verdagy validated its cell design, optimized their components, and established process parameters to package their cells for commercial use.

Verdagy is designing for efficiency and affordability, with a wide dynamic operating range. The large dynamic range offers higher efficiencies at lower current densities and greater productivity at higher current densities. Without dependency on costly noble metals such as platinum and titanium, and due to the very large size and ability to run at high current densities, Verdagy achieves the lowest CapEx in the industry and the lowest H 2 production costs when coupled with renewable energy. In addition to direct industrial use of hydrogen, Verdagy's electrolyzers provide solutions for the storage of renewable energy by producing green hydrogen that can be converted into ammonia or methanol.

As Verdagy is moving rapidly to commercially launch their 20MW eDynamicTM product, both the 1,000-hour run and the launch of their commercial electrolyzer module represent major milestones in their mission to produce cost-effective hydrogen for industry at scale. Both demonstrate the technical readiness of Verdagy's integrated process, which includes safety controls, sensors, and process integration in a fully automated pilot plant, all based on Verdagy's patented cell and membrane architecture.

Verdagy is innovating water electrolysis technology for the large-scale production of green hydrogen. Verdagy's industry leading solution achieves both the lowest upfront capital costs and the lowest unit economics for production. Verdagy operates its laboratory and a 25,000 sq. ft. pilot plant facility in Moss Landing, California, to further develop and rapidly scale the technology platform. For more information, visit: www.verdagy.com

