AMRA Medical at EASD 2022 Conference: Two Abstracts Paving A New Path For Research With The Two Largest Diabetes Companies

AMRA Medical's cutting-edge technology for body composition assessment was used in two separate studies for evaluating the effects of diabetes drugs—one being Lilly's Tirzepatide, the other Novo Nordisk's Liraglutide.

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMRA Medical — a health informatics company providing body composition measurements through magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) based software and analytical services — supports two abstracts accepted for presentation at The European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) 2022 Annual Meeting . These presentations will cover the results of each study, which were performed to assess the effect of diabetes drugs using AMRA's technology. The abstracts also highlight how researchers can use AMRA's MRI-based platform and accompanying reference database to obtain individualized body composition measurements with precision and accuracy in people with diabetes.

AMRA Medical’s cutting-edge technology for body composition assessment. (PRNewswire)

The first abstract (#561) titled "Tirzepatide shows beneficial effects on body fat distribution pattern in people with type 2 diabetes" is the output of AMRA's consultancy with pharmaceutical company Lilly. In this longitudinal study, researchers used body composition profiling (BCP) measurements, such as visceral adipose tissue and abdominal subcutaneous adipose tissue, as a readout to detect shifts in fat distribution patterns in response to drug administration over time. Notably, AMRA provided matched virtual control groups to each study participant with similar traits (e.g., sex and BMI). This allowed the researchers to relate actual changes in fat depots within the study participant to predicted changes, indicating whether any of the treatments had a targeted effect on one or several fat compartments.

The second abstract (#112) titled "Effect of liraglutide on muscle fat infiltration in adults with overweight or obesity: a randomized clinical trial" is the output of AMRA's collaboration with medical centers, universities, and hospitals. In this study, researchers usedHEALTH AMRA'S BCP protocol to measure changes in muscle fat infiltration (MFI) in response to treatment with liraglutide and lifestyle interventions. Viewers of this presentation will learn if the reducing effect of liraglutide goes beyond total body weight and visceral fat to also impact muscle fat infiltration. Additionally, this clinical study goes further to investigate associations between changes in MFI and changes in cardiometabolic biomarkers, showing significant associations with biomarkers for heart failure and inflammation (e.g., NT-proBNP, CRP, etc.).

The EASD 2022 annual conference is being held from 19-24 September. Individuals can attend in person in Stockholm or online.

Conference attendees can connect with AMRA team members to learn how they can use AMRA's technology in clinical trials and clinical practice to quantify specific fat depots upon treatment with diabetes drugs, detect shifts in fat distribution patterns over time, and how it can be applied to other interventions such as weight loss programs and nutrition plans.

AMRA Medical is a health informatics company at the forefront of medical imaging and precision medicine. The company has developed a new global standard in body composition analysis, delivering multiple fat and muscle biomarkers with unrivaled accuracy and precision – all from a rapid whole-body MRI scan.

AMRA offers clinical services and research services to support transformative care and vital decision-making, from clinical research to clinical care.

