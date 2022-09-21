CodeLogic to Share Insights into Continuous Software Intelligence at Two Conferences in September and October

Attendees of DevOps World and JavaOne at Oracle CloudWorld to learn from CodeLogic's approach to helping developers stop breaking applications and code fearlessly

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeLogic, the Continuous Software Intelligence company, today announced its participation in two upcoming industry conferences, DevOps World and JavaOne at Oracle CloudWorld. The company aims to help drive conversations around the future of modern software development and Continuous Software Intelligence. Attendees will learn how CodeLogic's Continuous Software Intelligence platform offers deep insights and visibility into complex software to help developers understand the state of their applications and end break/fix cycles.

CodeLogic is the Continuous Software Intelligence company (PRNewswire)

Event #1: DevOps World

September 27-29, 2022

Orlando, Florida (In-Person Event)

DevOps World is the largest global gathering of DevOps thought leaders, practitioners, and contributors, and all those dedicated to shaping the future of modern software delivery.

CodeLogic will be exhibiting and demoing its Continuous Software Intelligence software platform at this event. The Expo Hall provides access to a myriad of DevOps vendors who will showcase their latest technologies. Interesting presentations at the two expo stages and networking opportunities, activations, and coffee.

Exhibit Information: Booth #517 - Tuesday, Sept. 27 , at 6 pm - 8 pm , Wednesday, Sept. 28 , 10:30 am - 6 pm , Thursday, Sept. 29 , 10:30 am - 4 pm EDT

Event #2: JavaOne at Oracle CloudWorld

October 16- 20, 2022

Las Vegas, Nevada

JavaOne at Oracle CloudWorld includes keynotes, labs, and sessions that showcase Java's value in addressing modern application development challenges and strengthening Java skills.

Exhibit information: Tuesday, Oct. 18 , 9 am -12 am , Wednesday, Oct. 19 , 9 am -12 am , Thursday, Oct. 20 , 9 am - 4:30 pm GMT

Eric Minick, Chief Vice President of Product at Codelogic will present a 20-minute lightning session, "Service Sprawl, Frameworks and Black Magic – Complexity Out of Control." This session will explore how modern software development leverages technologies and architectures that help companies go fast...initially. But the inherent complexity in much of what organizations do bogs them down over time. Join CodeLogic for a look at hidden sources of complexity and how to understand complex applications so you can update them with confidence.

Session time: Tuesday, Oct. 18 , 4-4:20 PM GMT

Speaker: Eric Minick , Chief Vice President of Product at Codelogic

About CodeLogic

CodeLogic provides Continuous Software Intelligence for understanding the totality of software structures, from API and code to data. It delivers technology leaders and software developers insights into the true state and complexity of growing software systems and the impact of change that hinders innovation and causes failure. Unlike static and application-level analysis tools, CodeLogic is the first and only searchable system of record that combines binary and runtime scans for code and database dependencies on a dynamic, real-time basis. With CodeLogic, technical leads can predictably understand and inform rewrite/refactor decisions knowing the impact of every code change so builds never break. For more information, visit www.codelogic.com.

Contact:

Christin Jeffers

Catapult for CodeLogic

cjeffers@catapultpr-ir.com

