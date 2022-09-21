Electrify Expo: EV Interest Soars in Florida as North America's Largest Electric Vehicle Festival Comes to Miami

Data Shows EV Test Drives Increase Purchase Interest

Florida EV registrations increase to the second highest state in the U.S.

MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify Expo , North America's largest electric-vehicle festival, charges into Miami Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9, at Regatta Park. The outdoor festival offers festival goers the opportunity to test-drive and try-before-they-buy hundreds of the world's leading EV mobility brands, including electric cars, e-bikes, e-motorcycles, e-skateboards, e-scooters, and electric watercraft and more.

According to a recent Bloomberg analysis, EVs recently passed the tipping point of five percent of new car sales in the U.S., signaling the start of mass EV adoption in the U.S. Florida leads in the Southeast with a six percent EV market share as of Q2 2022. While America has a long way to go to achieve a 40% carbon reduction target, Floridians are leading the way with the second most EV registrations in the country and one of the largest investments in EV infrastructure in the Southeast, according to Southern Alliance For Clean Energy .

" Consumer Reports ' most recent survey documents that the best way to spike interest and adoption of electric vehicles is to put consumers behind the wheel or on the seat of one; and that's exactly what we're doing at Electrify Expo," said BJ Birtwell, founder and executive producer of Electrify Expo. "We are logging more than ten to fifteen thousand EV test rides at each of our events, proving that the appetite to try and adopt EVs is there, and drivers and riders of all types just needed a singular place to get educated on options and try everything electric in one place."

Attendees of Electrify Expo at Regatta Park will experience nearly 1 million square feet of exhibits and test rides and learn about EV technology and charging. Brands like BMW, Lucid, Toyota, Kia, Polestar, Volvo, Volkswagen, and Harley-Davidson's Livewire will be on-site. E-Bike brands like Specialized, Aventon, and many others are also on display and offering demos. Multiple courses for one-wheel, two-wheel, three-wheel, and the latest in battery-powered watercraft offer the thrill and excitement of what it means to go electric. The family-friendly festival also includes the Hover-1 Kids Zone with test rides for the Magic City's youth.





WHAT: Electrify Expo : Largest electric vehicle festival in North America

WHEN: Saturday & Sunday, October 8 & 9:

TIME: 10 am - 5 pm Each Day

WHERE: Regatta Park

3500 Pan American Dr.

Miami 33133

TICKETS: $20 Per Ticket, Kids under 5 are Free

https://www.electrifyexpo.com/miami

To register for a press pass to attend Electrify Expo, please apply here https://www.electrifyexpo.com/exhibits-press#Press

About Electrify Expo:

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle festival showcasing the latest electric vehicles and products, including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-boats, e-surfboards, and more from top brands around the world. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles with meaningful hands-on experiences, demonstrations, and test rides. Electrify Expo meets the soaring demand for companies to share new technologies, new modes of mobility and put products in the hands of consumers in a meaningful way. Electrify Expo will feature more than 1M+ square feet of exhibit space in Los Angeles County, Seattle, New York, Miami, and Austin.

