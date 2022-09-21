Top-level design accelerates judicial progress of Qianhai

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a Shenzhen Daily report:

About six years ago, the first batch of Hong Kong jurors or people's assessors, were announced to serve in the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone of Shenzhen, which can be regarded as the beginning of Qianhai's bold judicial reform. Before long, a base initiated by the Supreme People's Court was set up in Qianhai for discerning Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and foreign law, and a mediation team made up of mediators from the three regions and foreign countries was formed.

In Qianhai, certain Hong Kong and foreign legal practices and laws were allowed to be applied in trials and Hong Kong lawyers that registered there are permitted to practice directly. This made the Primary People's Court of Qianhai Cooperation Zone (Qianhai Court) along with several legal institutions not only trailblazers but stars in Qianhai's judicial progress. They all share a goal to facilitate the construction of Qianhai's business environment, but a bigger picture was yet to emerge.

Last May, a State-level proposal on setting up the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong International Legal-services District was released, which has helped to lay a solid foundation for Qianhai to stand out in future among renowned financial and technology hubs.

The legal-services district, an incorporated platform that focuses on dispute resolution, intellectual property rights (IPR) protection and legal services, was officially established this January. It has attracted over 100 legal institutions offering arbitration, mediation, IPR protection and other legal services, according to Qianhai Authority.

Ng Lok-ming, one of the 21 legal practitioners who was recently certified with a Greater Bay Area (GBA) lawyer's certificate, was among three GBA lawyers hired by Guangdong-Hong Kong joint law firms in Qianhai.

Ng said he prepared for more than a year to get the certificate and felt positive about his future career in Qianhai, since he can now practice not just in the area but also in other parts of the GBA region.

Like Ng, who believes more Hong Kong enterprises and opportunity seekers will settle in Qianhai in the next five years, Xu Jing, a "Gold Mediator" award winner from Hong Kong, has resolved over 500 cross-border disputes in Qianhai.

"Qianhai has provided mediators from Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and foreign countries chances to communicate and be trained. While we have upgraded our professional skills, its legal service environment has improved," Xu said.

In August, to woo more legal talents, Qianhai announced five major measures to offer subsidies to legal institutions and professionals.

Guangdong-Hong Kong or Macao joint law firms, or Sino-foreign joint law firms can get 1 million yuan (US$144,900) to 2 million yuan in subsidies. International legal institutions registered in Qianhai can get support up to 300,000 yuan.

Hong Kong and Macao law practitioners working in Qianhai's related institutions can get monetary subsidies. Legal institutions operating in Qianhai can also enjoy rental reduction.

Ng's firm has already received over 1 million yuan in subsidies.

Shenzhen's justice bureau revealed at a recent policy sharing session that Hong Kong and Macao lawyers who have been recognized as an "Outstanding Talent" can apply for rent-free housing and once they have worked full-time in Shenzhen for over 10 years with a Shenzhen hukou, their rent-free apartment will be registered in their name for free.

It is no doubt a golden time for legal professionals, especially for Hongkongers to exert their talent and seek for new opportunities in Qianhai and the GBA.

The development of the legal-services district will certainly converge resources around Qianhai and Shenzhen, and uplift the local economy with continuously improving facilities. If the top-level design is not meant to benefit Hong Kong and Macao practitioners, then who would it be?

View original content:

SOURCE Shenzhen Daily