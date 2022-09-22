4 Hocus Pocus themed cocktails to raise your Halloween spirits

The perfect cocktails to brew for your Hocus Pocus 2 watch party, courtesy of ABC Fine Wine & Spirits

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to the '90s classic starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy premieres on Disney Plus September 30th.

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits shares four Hocus Pocus themed cocktails to make for the Disney Plus premiere of the anticipated sequel. (PRNewswire)

Fire up your cauldrons, witches. ABC Fine Wine & Spirits has the four Sanderson Sisters themed cocktails you should brew for your watch party. Come, sisters, WE FLY!

The Calming Circle

*Rosemary Simple Syrup

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

2 sprigs rosemary

For rosemary simple syrup: Add all ingredients to a pot and bring to a boil for 10 minutes or until all sugar is dissolved. Strain into a jar and refrigerate.

For cocktail: Light a sprig of rosemary on fire and place a chilled coupe glass over it to "smoke" the glass, coating the inside with the flavor of smoked rosemary. While the glass is smoking, muddle a handful of blackberries in a mixing glass. Add bourbon, rosemary simple syrup and a dash of chocolate bitters. Add ice to the mixing glass and stir. Double strain into the coupe glass. Garnish with a blackberry and the smoked rosemary sprig.

Another Glorious Melon

Add vodka, liqueur and lime juice to a glass with ice and stir. Top with ginger ale. Garnish with a honeydew ball and an orange slice.

Amok, amok, amok!

Rim a champagne flute with lemon drop sugar and fill halfway with prosecco. Top with pink lemonade. Garnish with a lemon wheel and a rock candy stick.

The Black Flame Candle

Add rum to a glass with ice. Top with cola. Garnish with a black licorice stick.

Check out more Halloween recipes here. Gather your cocktail ingredients at abcfws.com or at your nearest ABC store.

