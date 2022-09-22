Copper Mountain Mining Receives Reclamation Award

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") is pleased to announce it has received the award for Outstanding Achievement in Mine Reclamation in the Metal Mine category from the British Columbia Technical and Research Committee on Reclamation for its reclamation work on the Wolfe Creek Realignment and Fish Habitat Offsetting Plan ("FHOP").

In 2019, Copper Mountain initiated the Wolfe Creek Realignment Project. The project consisted of realigning a section of Wolfe Creek around the Copper Mountain Mine. The FHOP was developed to provide a new higher quality fish habitat to offset a portion of the creek that was fish-bearing. The Company consulted and worked with local First Nations Bands who were involved in the project. Reclamation work consisted of soil applications, seeding and planting trees and shrubs. In 2021, an initial effectiveness evaluation was conducted and indicated that the habitat suitability index values were above average to excellent and that the constructed ponds were providing a suitable rearing habitat for rainbow trout.

"We are proud to receive this award, which recognizes Copper Mountain's environmental stewardship," stated Gil Clausen, Copper Mountain's President and CEO. "As part of our commitment to being a responsible neighbour, we are continuously advancing and scaling up our reclamation and biodiversity efforts. This project exemplifies how we streamline environmental initiatives throughout our operations, aligning with our corporate purpose to power a sustainable future."

For more information about Copper Mountain's Environmental, Social and Governance initiatives, please visit the Company's website: https://cumtn.com/esg/overview/.

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain Mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain Mine currently produces approximately 100 million pounds of copper equivalent per year. Copper Mountain also has the 100% owned development-stage Eva Copper Project, which is expected add approximately 100 million pounds of copper annually, in Queensland, Australia and an extensive 2,100 km2 highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

Additional information is available on the Company's web page at www.CuMtn.com.

On behalf of the Board of

COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORPORATION

"Gil Clausen"

Gil Clausen, P.Eng.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". In this news release, certain forward-looking statements are identified, including the anticipated production at the Copper Mountain Mine and the Eva Copper Project. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the risks set out in Copper Mountain's public documents, including in each management's discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Copper Mountain believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Copper Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

