Lightwave Logic Partners with SilOriX and KIT to Achieve World Record Performance for 'Green' Ultra-High-Speed Slot Modulators

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. and KARLSRUHE, Germany, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced the achievement of world record performance for low-power consumption ultra-high-speed 'green' slot modulators in collaboration with Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and its spin-off SilOriX as part of a peer-reviewed post-deadline paper presented at the prestigious 2022 European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC) in Basel, Switzerland on September 22, 2022.

The team presented the first sub-1mm Mach Zehnder-type modulators with sub-1V drive voltage that rely on LWLG's proprietary advanced Perkinamine™ chromophores. The devices rely on the slot-waveguide device concept developed at KIT and commercialized through SilOriX. Further, the material has experimentally proven thermal stability at 85°C and offers extreme energy-efficiency along with high-speed modulation in a compact footprint.

The post-deadline paper is titled "Thermally Stable Silicon-Organic Hybrid (SOH) Mach-Zehnder Modulator for 140 GBd PAM4 transmission with Sub-1 V Drive Signals". SilOriX's silicon slot modulator is a 750 μm-long device and features a VπL product below 0.5 Vmm. The modulator permits PAM4 transmission at symbol rates (line rates) of 140 GBd (280 Gbit/s) with sub-1V drive signals.

"For our polymer technology to become 'Ubiquitous', we at Lightwave Logic need to show the community that our technology is both superior in performance and is the correct technology platform not just for next-generation optical systems today, but for at least the next decade," said Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "Through our collaboration with KIT and SilOriX, we have achieved a new world-record for a silicon slot modulator using our advanced polymer material. This shows that our material can perform in a variety of device structures and designs and is positioned to significantly reduce power consumption of optical networking and to become a true 'green photonics' enabler for the industry. The acceptance of a post-deadline at ECOC 2022 provides third party validation of this significant result."

Dr. Adrian Mertens, CEO of SilOriX, added: "Our goal at SilOriX is to become the premier device design company for of silicon-organic hybrid (SOH) photonic integrated circuits (PIC) for optical networking. Our technology facilitates ultra-low power operation at highest data rates, combined with extremely small footprint. This makes the device amenable to any transceiver format – be it pluggable or co-packaged optics for on-board applications. We are pleased to work with Lightwave Logic, providing us with high-performance and reliable Perkinamine™ chromophores to showcase the efficient connection of organics and silicon photonics leading to this new world record, further highlighting the disruptive potential of our SOH technology."

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

SilOriX is a high-tech start-up developing and offering technologies for energy-efficient electro-optic conversion of signals in high-speed communication networks. SilOriX's proprietary silicon-organic hybrid (SOH) integration platform combines the scalability of silicon photonics with wealth of functionalities obtained through theory-guided engineering of organic materials. SilOriX offers scalable and sustainable solutions for a wide range of applications, comprising optical communications, optical signal processing, programmable photonics, as well as optical sensing and quantum technologies. The company can build upon the results of a more than a decade of cutting-edge academic research performed at Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT). For more information visit www.silorix.com."

