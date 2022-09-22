Talos and Lukka Integrate Enterprise Software to Deliver End-to-end Crypto Transaction Services

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos, the premier provider of institutional digital asset trading technology, and Lukka, the industry leader in enterprise software and data products, announce the integration of their leading product suites to continue to scale end-to-end crypto asset transactions. The integration gives Talos users access to Lukka's premier crypto asset data management, valuation, and reporting solutions.

Lukka and Talos have created seamless interoperability between Talos' end-to-end trading technology with Lukka's Enterprise Software. Lukka's post-trade software is purpose-built for crypto asset and blockchain data and complements Talos' full trade lifecycle support for crypto assets.

Lukka is the only institutional-grade digital asset data and software provider which satisfies rigorous technical control standards, such as AICPA SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II Service Organization Controls, for its data and software products, which were key factors in Talos' decision to integrate with Lukka.

"Integrating Lukka with Talos's multi-asset trading platform allows our mutual customers to have a seamless front-to-back experience when trading crypto assets," says Robert Materazzi, Lukka CEO. "We look forward to continuing to combine best-in-industry solutions to support crypto traders."

"We're thrilled to offer institutional customers that trade digital assets on the Talos platform full access to Lukka's industry-leading risk management tools," says Talos co-founder and CEO Anton Katz. "Sophisticated risk management strategies are crucial to driving further institutional adoption of digital assets, and this partnership brings together two of the leading technology providers in the space to improve the overall trading experience for institutions."

About Talos

Talos powers digital asset trading strategies globally. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience in building intuitional trading systems, the Talos platform is trusted by the largest and most sophisticated market participants and their end clients for its performance, reliability, and security. Its growing network of services – trading platform, lending marketplace, data and analytics, and portfolio and settlement tools, all offered directly or through service providers on a white-label basis – enable clients of all types to transact end-to-end without concern for unnecessary intermediary risk or potential conflicts of interest. Talos has offices in New York, London, Sweden, and Singapore. For additional information visit www.talos.com .

About Lukka

Founded in 2014, Lukka serves the most risk mature businesses in the world with institutional data and software solutions. Lukka bridges the gap between the complexities of blockchain data and traditional business needs. Its customers include both Traditional and Crypto Asset Exchanges and Trading desks, CPA & Accounting Firms, Fund and Financial Auditors, Fund Administrators, Miners, Protocols, individuals, and any other businesses interacting with crypto assets. All of Lukka's products are created with institutional standards, such as AICPA SOC Controls, which focus on accuracy and completeness. Lukka is a global company headquartered in the United States. Learn more at: https://lukka.tech/.

