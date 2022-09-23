Jas Mathur Speaks to "The Wolf of Wall Street" Jordan Belfort on The Wolf's Den Podcast

CEO of Limitless X Talks from Hustle to Health, His Entrepreneurial Journey to Founding a Health & Wellness Brand Ecosystem

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jas Mathur, CEO of Limitless X Inc ., (OTCQB: VYBE) ("the Company"), a creative and empowering lifestyle agency, was featured today on The Wolf's Den, a podcast hosted by Jordan Belfort, a former stockbroker and notoriously known as, "The Wolf of Wall Street."

In this episode of The Wolf's Den, Mr. Mathur discusses how his incredible entrepreneurial fitness journey has inspired millions to adopt a more health and wellness-focused lifestyle and speaks about the negatives of those who oftentimes neglect their health in the pursuit of their business goals.

To listen to the interview, please visit: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/founder-of-limitless-inspires-with-insane-fitness/id1464461126?i=1000580432767

Jas Mathur, CEO of Limitless X, commented, "I enjoyed the opportunity to speak with Jordan and share the journey of my health transformation and how that has shaped the vision of our company, which is to help accelerate the achievement of people's health, wellness, and business goals- as it is possible to have that all align harmoniously. Additionally, the appearance on this show has provided us with the platform to discuss recent current important milestones, our long-term strategic goals, and the future market and financial goals for Limitless X."

The Wolf's Den is a podcast featuring Jordan Belfort, the REAL Wolf of Wall Street. In each episode, he discusses some of the craziest moments of his life, as well as interviews the biggest celebrities, entrepreneurs, scientists, and anyone else that may pique his interest.

About Jas Mathur

Jas Mathur is an investor and entrepreneur who has developed multiple brands in the marketing, health, and wellness spaces generating tens to hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue each year. The digital marketing and branding firm he founded, Limitless X, has launched numerous industry-leading products in the dietary and CBD supplement sectors. He is a trendsetter with more than 7 million Instagram followers and frequently collaborates with leaders in the sports and entertainment industries.

Jas' passion is helping accelerate the achievement of people's health, wellness, and business goals, inspired by his personal transformation story of losing over 250lbs in his twenties. Now a sought-after expert in developing fitness and training programs, he's helped many high-profile figures embark on their own health journeys and seeks to do the same for today's youth. Suitably, Jas recently partnered with Dr. Oz's nonprofit, Healthcorps, to jumpstart health and wellness programs targeted at teens and young adults.

As Jas transformed his life and body, he applied his newfound passion for health and wellness towards launching Limitless X. Prospective services he is blueprinting for the company include personality development, life coaching, and educational platforms, in addition to the brand portfolio.

About Limitless X

Limitless X is a creative and empowering lifestyle agency specializing in the full spectrum of digital advertising and marketing. The Company has a global eco-system with three verticals and a series of unique product and service-oriented businesses within each, focused on the Health & Wellness, Beauty & Skincare, and CBD Industries.

