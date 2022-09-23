Onion Global Committed to Meeting Growing Needs of Women Consumers through New Business Platform

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onion Global Limited ("Onion Global", the "Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: OG), a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that connects the world's fresh, fashionable, and future technology-based brands to young people in China and across Asia, today reiterated its commitment to executing on its refined operational plans to address the female market segment in response to the growing needs of female consumers. As part of Onion Global's strategic initiatives to upgrade its business, Onion Global will continue to promote and optimize a new business platform focused on women's personal growth and self-enhancement. Capitalizing on the new business platform, Onion Global will comprehensively empower female users in terms of knowledge, business, consumption, networking and social activities in an effort to lead and accompany female users on a journey of self-improvement, thereby creating a new long-term growth engine.

Three key principles underlie the upcoming launch of the new business platform:

Reach female users through precision marketing: Make a good division of the brand matrix according to the consumption needs of female users at different ages, create plans for product selections and events leveraging trending topics and festivals, and make real-time product recommendations to users. Shorten distance with female users through refined operation: Invite targeted groups to offline brand salons and create opportunities for them to communicate with brand executives and spokespersons to share their experiences and learn more about the brand concepts behind the products, thereby increasing user engagement and creating a tailor-made user experience; recruit product experience officers to try new products and promote them through word-of-mouth. Create diversified real-life scenarios for female users: Create immersive experiences embedded in real-life scenarios using technology; launch special live streams focused on hot topics related to female community; continue to address topics that capture female users' attention and help them achieve self-growth, thereby acquiring quality target users.

Mr. Cong (Kenny) Li, Founder, and CEO of Onion Global, commented, "As women increase their spending power in the economy, Onion Global will continue to enhance user engagement and build loyalty among our female users through building our private domain traffic pool, deepening the platform's connections with female users, and accelerating the commercialization of the platform. In the context of the overall upgrade in consumption habits, consumers demand not only products, but also a compelling brand concept, strong emotional resonance and an excellent consumption experience. Capitalizing on opportunities in the digital economy, Onion Global will use diversified media channels including live streaming and WeChat video accounts to improve interactions, and continuously work to empower women in order to deliver that excellent consumption experience to our female users."

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, the Company's forecasts, general observation of the industry, and business outlook, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "target," "aim," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "estimates" "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Onion Global's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Onion Global does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Onion Global Limited

Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) is a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that connects the world's fresh, fashionable, and future technology-based brands to young people in China and across Asia. The Company's mission is to be the dream factory of lifestyle brands for young people. The Company's platform offers an integrated solution to develop, market, and distribute new and inspiring branded products, thereby reshaping the lifestyle shopping and consumer culture in China. Onion Global Limited has been listed on New York Stock Exchange since May 2021.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.msyc.com/.

