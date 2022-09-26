SOFTWRITERS GAINS DISTINCTION AS A PITTSBURGH TOP WORKPLACE FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftWriters, Inc., a pioneer, and leader in the development of innovative software solutions for long-term care pharmacies, today announced its recognition by Pittsburgh Post-Gazette as a Top Workplace in Pittsburgh in 2022, for the fourth consecutive year.

"We are thrilled that SoftWriters has once again received distinction from the Post-Gazette as a Top Workplace in Pittsburgh," said Scott Beatty, president of SoftWriters. "This is truly a testament to our culture and the selfless, committed team members who share a passion for our mission to save lives." The results of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Top Workplace program are based solely on anonymous feedback from our team members, through a survey administered by Energage, an employee engagement platform. The survey gives team members an opportunity to share their voices about the employee experience at SoftWriters. These insights, as well as our on-going practice of monthly pulse surveys provides us with important indicators around the health of our workplace and insights that we use to inform what matters most to our people around engagement, retention, enablement, and growth.

"We share a continuous improvement focus in all that we do. While recruiting top talent is a cornerstone of our talent strategy, we are investing heavily in providing our teams with the tools and processes to remove impediments and enable them to elevate their focus," Scott Beatty added. "Our work in this arena is never complete, and the standards of excellence and consistency in our work and our core values bind us to the long-term care patients who depend on us."

Working at SoftWriters allows team members from across the nation to use their talents to solve big problems in an award-winning and people-first culture. SoftWriters' team members are empowered to make a difference and directly impact customer success and company success in service to our mission to save lives. Creating and maintaining an outstanding experience for our team members allows us to deliver exceptional products and services for the Long-term Care Pharmacy industry – one that provides live enhancing and at times life-saving care to our country's most vulnerable.

About SoftWriters

SoftWriters Inc. is the leading provider of pharmacy management software solutions purpose-built for long-term care (LTC) pharmacies. Trusted by over 550 LTC pharmacies, FrameworkLTC, SoftWriters' flagship platform, has set the standard for driving efficiencies, saving money, and elevating patient care through automating workflows, powerful integrations, scalability, and connectivity to SoftWriters' complete suite of innovative software products designed to meet the needs of LTC pharmacy operations.

Founded in 1998, SoftWriters is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA and serves LTC pharmacies of all sizes throughout the U.S. with its tenured team of domain practitioners and technology experts. SoftWriters is a Microsoft® Certified Partner for Independent Software Vendor solutions, and a member of the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists, the American Society of Automation in Pharmacy, and Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition. Learn more about SoftWriters and its solutions for long-term care pharmacies at softwriters.com.

