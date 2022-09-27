DRAYER PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN BETHEL PARK, PA.

At 2405 S. Park Road

BETHEL PARK, Pa., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drayer Physical Therapy Institute, which has a growing presence in the Pittsburgh region, opened an outpatient clinic here today at 2405 S. Park Road.

The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 412-730-3090 or visit drayerpt.com.

Drayer offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy. They include manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Zachary Collins earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Duquesne University and has six years of outpatient orthopedic physical therapy experience.

He specializes in orthopedics and sports medicine, with special interests in rehabilitating throwing athletes, golfers, rotator cuff surgeries/pathologies and total joint replacements.

Drayer's other area clinics comprise Pittsburgh-Pleasant Hills, Pittsburgh-Ross Township, Pittsburgh-Fox Chapel, Washington, Moon Township, Allison Park, Wexford and Cranberry Township, among more than 60 locations across Pennsylvania.

Drayer, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

