High Steaks: Fine Dining Finds New Elevation with Joel McHale and Certified Angus Beef

Actor, Comedian and Host Joel McHale snags the most exclusive and extreme dinner reservation of the year

WOOSTER, Ohio, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A comedian and an Angus rancher hike to the top of a cliff; it's not the start of a joke, it's the most elevated meal of the year. Actor, comedian and host Joel McHale joined Ty Walter, fifth-generation Colorado Angus rancher and Certified Angus Beef for a once-in-a-lifetime fine dining experience in the Rocky Mountains. Helmets and harnesses required.

"The hike was thrilling, the outfit was practical and ruggedly sexy, and views were breathtaking (as was the altitude), but the meal—THE MEAL—made it all worthwhile. I would totally bolt myself to the side of a cliff to get another meal like that," McHale says.

After a 2-mile hike to 8,500-feet elevation, the pair rock climbed a via feratta to a 100-feet high ledge to enjoy out-of-this-world delicious beef. Rappelling down to table for two bolted into the rock, McHale and Walter enjoyed "The Ledge," an extreme fine dining pop-up taking beef where none have dared to go before.

"Food can be so much more than just an eating experience," McHale says. "It can, and should be, a cultural experience and an adventure, and I think everyone should experience eating while wearing a helmet while suspended 100 feet in the air. It really makes the umami flavors of the beef come out. This is something I'll never forget–really, I won't. Just look at the photos—you won't believe it."

Perched on a cliff 50 feet above the diners, Certified Angus Beef Executive Chef Ashley Breneman prepared every savory bite from a kitchen in the sky. Kent Mountain Adventure Center rock climbing guides served as waiters, providing table-side service for the four-course meal to McHale and Walter.

More than simply steak and potatoes, the menu was a culinary journey featuring Certified Angus Beef ® Prime gold-leafed tender and tangy spinalis served on a rosemary skewer, a Certified Angus Beef ® sopressata salad with beef fat breadcrumbs, smoked Certified Angus Beef ® Prime ribeye served with a yuzu beef bone broth and a Certified Angus Beef ® Prime chimichurri crusted short rib. The meal finished on the trail with a tribute to a campfire classic, a modern s'more bar kissed with fire and a pop of carbonated sugar.

"Every meal doesn't have to be this extreme, but you can use Certified Angus Beef ® products to create a flavor adventure of your own," Chef Breneman says. "When you choose the Certified Angus Beef ® brand whether you're dining out or cooking at home, you're going to elevate your experience. Wherever you want to go, Certified Angus Beef can take you there."

The Certified Angus Beef ® brand creates experiences that not only transform your meal—but also elevate your entire outlook—with the power to transform your day, your week, your life. By inventing the sport of extreme dining, the brand showcases that every meal featuring the Certified Angus Beef ® products can inspire and incite adventure.

"It was just SO good. So good. Can I have more please? By the way, Chef Ashley is a genius," McHale says. "Experiencing food like that, in that setting, made me feel like a culinary superhero and I didn't even have to wear tights. Every single detail that Certified Angus Beef put forward was unreal. And I can truly say if it's not Certified, it's not the best. This is the coolest thing I've ever done."

Adventurers and food aficionados alike can raise the "steaks" at home and get a taste of this adventure by making Chef Ashley's short rib with pistachio and cashew dukkah. To find the Certified Angus Beef ® brand near you, visit https://www.certifiedangusbeef.com/buy.

Who is Certified Angus Beef?

The original Angus beef brand. Based in Wooster, Ohio and owned by family farmers and ranchers, we're more than just Angus beef. Only the very best makes our cut. We set strict standards to certify every bite is tender, juicy and full of flavor, whether you're cooking at home or dining at the best steakhouse. It's why we're the world's most trusted beef brand and have been since 1978. For more information, visit CertifiedAngusBeef.com, follow the brand on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter or join the brand's Steakholder Rewards™ loyalty program.

Chef Ashley from Certified Angus Beef elevates fine dining (PRNewswire)

Actor, comedian and host Joel McHale performing a belayed rappel to the 100-feet high ledge where his epic dinner featuring Certified Angus Beef ® brand awaits (PRNewswire)

Actor, comedian and host Joel McHale and fifth-generation Colorado Angus rancher Ty Walter dine on Certified Angus Beef ® brand 100 feet in the air in the Rocky Mountains (PRNewswire)

Actor, comedian and host Joel McHale and fifth-generation Colorado Angus rancher Ty Walter dine on Certified Angus Beef ® brand 100 feet in the air in the Rocky Mountains (PRNewswire)

Certified Angus Beef ® Prime chimichurri crusted short rib (PRNewswire)

Certified Angus Beef ® Prime gold-leafed tender and tangy spinalis served on a rosemary skewer (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Certified Angus Beef