Master Skincare Formulator Develops New Method to Remove Appearance of Fine Lines Without Cosmetic Surgery

PASADENA, Calif., Sept 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready to give your face a lift without the face lift? The trusted beauty experts at Le Mieux Skincare say now you can with an innovative skincare system known as the OMG Let's Glow Trio. Highlighting its new Ionized Oxygen Infuser™ (IOI) along with the brand's best-selling Oh My Glow™ Activator and Oh My Glow™ Serum, the OMG Let's Glow Trio by Le Mieux is sure to have consumers exclaiming "OMG!" when fine lines seem to disappear after just one use.

Le Mieux introduces a new skincare system know as the OMG Let's Glow Trio featuring its new Ionized Oxygen Infuser along with the brand's best-selling Oh My Glow Activator and Oh My Glow Serum, to create a glowing, dewy look and remove the appearance of fine lines. Previewed and approved by estheticians and celebrity makeup artists worldwide, the OMG Let's Glow Trio is now exclusively available online at LeMieuxSkincare.com. (PRNewswire)

Beauty serum authority Le Mieux Skincare develops OMG Let's Glow Trio to plump skin and remove appearance of fine lines.

"The OMG Let's Glow Trio offers a smarter way to apply serum like a pro and remove visible signs of aging," said Le Mieux founder and master skincare formulator Janel Luu. "Your face has 19,500,000 cells per square inch of skin, so to transform or plump your skin, you need to create a moisture blanket across your face. Applying serum by fingertip alone can't do this, but an oxygenated blast of serum from the IOI can fully penetrate and saturate skin, resulting in a fresher, glowing, dewy look."

More than a facial mist, the Ionized Oxygen Infuser is an easy-to-use, professional grade tool that oxygenates and power-sprays your favorite age-defying serum deep into skin cells for instant volume and a "glass skin" glow. Infused with oxygen, the blast of fine particles creates noticeably bouncier and healthier-looking results, described by skincare enthusiasts as "glass skin on tap."

"Our skin's oxygen level really matters especially when it comes to aging," noted Luu. "Skin is made up of collagen, elastin, NMF and other components that allow it to stay taut, flexible and strong. But if the skin is starving for oxygen, the collagen and elastin suffer, too, showing up in fine lines, wrinkles and other signs of visible aging. By using the IOI, every drop of serum can make a more visible difference."

The Oh My Glow™ Serum, the latest in the line of anti-aging serums by Le Mieux, contains revolutionary Hya10+ Complex with 10 forms of hyaluronic acid, collagen-boosting peptides, tranexamic acid for brightening, and glow-inducing diamond powder. The best-selling Oh My Glow™ Activator contains skin-strengthening kombucha and cell-energizing manganese, along with other essential vitamins, peptides, and nutrients, to hydrate, nourish and brighten skin, binding with serum and reaching deep into crevices between skin cells.

The OMG Let's Glow Trio by Le Mieux, including the Ionized Oxygen Infuser ($135 MSRP), the Oh My Glow Serum ($110 MSRP), and the Oh My Glow Activator ($35 MSRP), is specially priced at $250 for a limited time. Previewed and approved by estheticians and celebrity makeup artists worldwide, the OMG Let's Glow Trio is now exclusively available online at https://lemieuxskincare.com/products/omg-lets-glow-trio.

Le Mieux ("The Best") was founded in 2004 by an elite team of scientists, physicians, and chemists committed to creating pivotal breakthroughs in cosmetic technology to formulate the best anti-aging skincare solutions on the market. The award-winning brand has garnered the reputation of "The Serum Authority" for its diverse selection of scientifically advanced serums with three-tier delivery systems, timed-release technology, and concentrated ingredients from premium sources, custom-engineered to treat a myriad of skincare concerns. For more about Le Mieux, call 1-888-327-8188 or visit www.lemieuxskincare.com.

