MICRODESK ANNOUNCES THE INTEGRATION OF ITS BIMrx™ PRODUCT LINE INTO SYMETRI'S NAVIATE® AT AUTODESK UNIVERSITY 2022

Expanded and Rebranded Product Suite Streamlines Revit® Project Setup, Model Management, and Documentation for AEC Industry

NASHUA, N.H., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Microdesk, a leading provider of BIM, Virtual Design & Construction (VDC) and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) services announced today the integration of its BIMrx™ product line into Symetri's Naviate® at Autodesk University 2022 in New Orleans, LA, September 27 - 29, 2022. The expanded and rebranded suite of products, which aims to improve workflows for architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) professionals, will streamline Revit® project setup, model management, and documentation enabling users to move projects faster with Core, MEP, Fabrication, and Cloud Manager applications. Autodesk University attendees can demo the updated version of Naviate at the co-branded Microdesk and Symetri booths 114 and 120.

Micordesk, a Symetri Company, and Symetri, part of the Addnode Group (PRNewswire)

Microdesk was acquired in March 2022 by Symetri, part of the Addnode Group and an Autodesk Platinum Partner in Europe. By joining forces, the companies rank as the world's number one Autodesk solution provider and offer an increased service and R&D capacity that delivers greater value to customers by enabling more efficient and sustainable workflows. Together, Microdesk and Symetri comprise more than 750 consultants working across 35 offices in seven countries, serving more than 20,000 customers and 250,000 daily users in the US and Europe.

This generation of Naviate is now more tailored to meet customers' broad-based needs for core accelerate, architecture, structure, MEP, site and landscape, fabrication, rebar, land use, daylight, and cloud manager functions. Naviate is compatible with leading Autodesk® software including Revit®, BIM 360™, Autodesk Construction Cloud™ and Civil 3D® and provides one team for managing all licenses.

"We are thrilled to announce the integration of BIMrx into the Naviate product suite during Autodesk University as AEC industry professionals gather to learn about the latest software, technology, and product innovations," said Michael DeLacey, Chief Executive Officer, Microdesk. "The union of these important functions ultimately provides AEC professionals with a purpose-built solution that streamlines and enhances workflows throughout the entire BIM project lifecycle and expands capabilities to create leading-edge buildings and infrastructure, supporting our strategy to become a global market leader within the industry."

"This is just the first expansion phase for Naviate, which already includes built-in standards and is preconfigured to enhance BIM workflows," added Jens Kollserud, Chief Executive Officer, Symetri. "It demonstrates our commitment to help our customers work smarter and gain an increased competitive advantage. The longer-term plan to integrate all BIMrx's Core functionality into our comprehensive Naviate Accelerate Product will help create more value as we support our worldwide customers in their work solving the challenges of globalization, urbanization, and sustainability."

Microdesk and Symetri team members will demonstrate Naviate's expanded capabilities at Autodesk University on Wednesday, September 28 at 1:30 PM CDT. Event attendees can register for the "Work Smarter: See how BIMrx and Naviate streamline AEC firm's Revit workflows" session here. Another opportunity to learn about the product features will be offered on October 12 at 11:30 AM ET. Register for "Welcome to the World of Naviate" webinar here.

About Microdesk

Microdesk, a leading provider of BIM, Virtual Design & Construction (VDC) and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) services, is dedicated to assisting design, construction, and operations teams. It has a more than 30-year history of implementing innovative technologies and processes, sustainable design, and building methodologies. Its enhanced focus on digital transformation is another example of the company's legacy in bringing new tools to the AEC industry to promote efficiency, sustainability, and the ability to address macro-economic trends including urbanization.

About Symetri

Founded in Sweden in 1989, Symetri is one of Europe's leading solution providers of digital BIM, product design and lifecycle solutions. With a combination of its own IP, best-of-breed technology from partners, and a comprehensive range of services, Symetri enables its customers to create sustainable designs, maximize efficiency and increase their competitive advantage with digital solutions. The company is an Autodesk Platinum Partner, Autodesk Authorized Training Center (ATC) and Autodesk Service Provider Premier. Symetri is part of Addnode Group AB, whose B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm. Addnode Group offers business-critical IT solutions to selected markets in both the private and public sectors.

