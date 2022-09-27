New York Law Journal Readers Vote TransPerfect Legal Solutions #1 in Seven Categories

TLS Takes Top Honors in E-Discovery, Forensics, Litigation Consulting, and More

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS), a global provider of e-discovery and litigation support solutions for law firms and corporate legal departments, today announced the company has been recognized in the New York Law Journal's "Best of 2022 Reader Rankings" as the top legal services provider in seven categories.

Readers voted TLS number one in the following disciplines:

End-to-End E-Discovery Solution Forensic Experts End-to-End Litigation Consulting Foreign Language Translation Provider Managed Document Review Predictive Coding Legal Staffing Provider (Attorneys)

The New York Law Journal was founded in 1888 and is administered by ALM Media. The publication's "Best Of" awards feature companies that stand out in the New York legal industry and provide the community with a peer-verified resource to identify the region's best technologies, products, and service providers. TLS has been honored multiple times across several categories and regions, including being recognized number one provider across six disciplines in 2021.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "While this is our 30th year in business, our team continues to service clients with the energy, enthusiasm, and innovation of a start-up. We thank the New York Law Journal and are honored to receive this feedback from the legal community."

About TransPerfect Legal Solutions

TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS) is an industry leader in global legal support. Founded in 1992, TLS offers a full suite of services, including forensic technology and consulting, e-discovery and early data assessment, managed review and legal staffing, language services, deposition and trial support, and paper discovery and production. With offices in over 100 cities across six continents, TLS is a trusted partner for every Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firm, as well as the majority of Fortune 500 corporate legal departments. For more information, visit www.transperfectlegal.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

