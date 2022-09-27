Prescryptive Health Launches New Phase of Growth with Acquisition of Northwest Pharmacy Services Inc.

Prescryptive's prescription management platform now brings price transparency & control to 44,000 NWPS members.

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescryptive Health, a healthcare technology company delivering solutions that empower consumers, today announced its acquisition of Northwest Pharmacy Services Inc. (NWPS Inc.), a full-service, nonprofit Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) serving over 44,000 members in the Pacific Northwest.

The strategic acquisition accelerates Prescryptive's market penetration and growth and expands access to Prescryptive's exclusive blockchain-powered mobile solution, bringing unprecedented convenience, transparency, choice, and control over prescription drug pricing to NWPS members.

"We're extremely proud to serve and empower the diverse membership of NWPS to take control over their health and their budgets with our member-focused, mobile-first prescription management tools," said Chris Blackley, CEO. "As the high cost of prescription drugs continues taking a toll on families here in the Pacific Northwest and beyond, this acquisition allows both of our organizations to strengthen our commitment to communities in delivering the most convenient, affordable options to manage their health."

With a 35-year legacy of exceptional service and leadership, NWPS' mission aligns closely with Prescryptive's: to rewrite the script for the US drug market, removing barriers to access and empowering patients to take control of their prescriptions. NWPS customers and their members can now take advantage of Prescryptive's myRx.io platform to gain price transparency and save money on the prescription drugs they need by shopping between their local network of pharmacies to find the lowest price right from their mobile phone.

"Prescryptive's transformative solution not only offers big savings for consumers but also substantial efficiency and savings for PBMs and health plans, lowering prescription drug costs by an average of 20% year-over-year per member, per month," said Anja Kraemer, NWPS CEO. "We're thrilled to bring this innovative technology and savings opportunity to our members and payer partners."

As part of the acquisition, all NWPS staff will join the Prescryptive team, bolstering its talent roster to support future expansion and innovation.

To learn more about Prescryptive's blockchain-based healthcare management solutions for consumers, pharmacists, and employers, visit www.prescryptive.com.

About Prescryptive Health

Prescryptive Health is a healthcare technology company delivering solutions that empower consumers. Prescryptive's secure, mobile-first products connect consumers, pharmacists, and employers, ultimately providing people with the information they need to make informed decisions and take control of their health. To learn more about Prescryptive Health, visit www.prescryptive.com.

