AMERICAN EGG BOARD: Eggs are a "Healthy Food" in New Proposed FDA Definition

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Eggs are a 'healthy food,' according to a new proposed definition released today by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). 'This proposed definition is more good news for egg lovers as it affirms the science showing that eggs are an all-around nutrient powerhouse, supplying nutrients such as choline, vitamin D, and essential fatty acids that are necessary for healthy living,' says Emily Metz, president and CEO of the American Egg Board.

Eggs are a 'healthy food,' according to a proposed definition released today by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

This new proposed definition aligns with current scientific research and the 2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans by removing the limit on dietary cholesterol, which is no longer considered a nutrient of public health concern. After decades of research on cholesterol, the data shows no link between eating eggs and cardiovascular disease risk.

According to the proposed definition, eggs 'provide important nutrients, and are specifically recommended by the Dietary Guidelines, 2020-2025 for inclusion in a healthy dietary pattern.' The proposed rule goes on to state eggs 'meet the updated 'healthy' criteria.'

Eggs are a nourishing and affordable high-quality protein, offering essential vitamins and minerals that are important at all life stages. Eggs are one of the best sources of choline, which is critical for brain and nervous system health at every age.1,2 In fact, eggs are specifically recommended as an important first food for infants and toddlers, as well as for pregnant women and lactating moms, according to the 2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

Families can always count on America's egg farmers to provide the delicious and nutritious eggs that they love. We're excited to be part of the conversation about how Americans can build healthy diets. To learn more about eggs and the nutritional benefits they provide, please visit IncredibleEgg.org."

As stated, this is a proposed definition and not a finalized rule. There will be a 90-day comment period before FDA determines what the final rule will be.

