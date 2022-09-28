Fisher Investments Canada Named 2022 Best Workplace™ in Financial Services

Firm honored by Great Place To Work®

CAMAS, Wash., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments Canada—a subsidiary of US-based Fisher Investments—was named a 2022 Best Workplace™ in Financial Services by Great Place To Work®—the global authority on workplace culture. The award is based on anonymous employee survey feedback and honors organizations that have strong relationships with their employees and foster a culture of success.

Fisher Investments logo (PRNewsfoto/Fisher Investments) (PRNewswire)

"We sincerely appreciate this recognition from Great Place to Work®," said Fisher Investments' CEO Damian Ornani, adding "Cultivating a work environment where our employees can thrive is vital in our mission to help more clients globally."

Great Place to Work® recognizes companies based on anonymous employee survey results across factors including compensation, benefits, career advancement opportunities, competence of management and overall workplace atmosphere. Survey feedback revealed Fisher Investments' employees believe the company provides strong opportunities for career growth in a rewarding and client-focused work environment.

"We are proud our employees shared they feel valued and supported," remarked Carrianne Coffey, Fisher Investments' Senior Executive Vice President of Private Client Group International. "This recognition is a testament to our hard work and steadfast dedication to help build rewarding, life-long careers for our employees across the global Fisher organization."

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 6/30/2022, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $165 billion in assets globally—over $131 billion for private investors, $31 billion for institutional investors and $2 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Not all strategies are offered/sold in all jurisdictions. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Over the last decade, Ken has regularly appeared on CNBC, Fox Business, Fox News, CNN International, Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg TV, and numerous other financial news outlets. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

Media Contacts

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fisher Investments