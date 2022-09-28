John Finn Launches Boldwater Partners LLC

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry veteran John Finn today announced the formation and launch of Boldwater Partners LLC ("Boldwater" or "Boldwater Partners"). Boldwater is distinguished as an independent alternative asset placement agent and advisory firm specializing in providing capital formation, strategic development, and liquidity solutions to premiere asset managers across all alternative asset classes.

(PRNewswire)

With deep expertise that spans private equity, hedge funds, private credit, real assets, and commodities, Boldwater Partners will seek to identify and source exceptional investment opportunities and simultaneously provide partner clients with guidance and execution in all aspects of capital formation and strategic direction. Specific expertise includes primary capital placement, sponsor-led direct transactions, general partner solutions, secondaries, and coinvestments. Client alignment will be paramount for Boldwater Partners, with intentions to invest alongside its clients, both directly and as a significant portion of the firm's fees.

Mr. Finn brings decades of substantial industry experience as Boldwater begins its operations.

Prior to launching Boldwater, he was Global Head of Hedge Fund & Alternative Credit Distribution at Eaton Partners ("Eaton"), a wholly owned subsidiary and affiliate of Stifel Financial Corp. In that role he guided Eaton's industry-leading hedge fund practice as trusted advisor to both fund sponsors and institutional investors. During his tenure, Eaton's hedge fund business represented more than 25 different fund managers, raising over $5 billion in assets.

Serving in roles of increasing seniority over the course of nearly a decade, he was tasked with leading a global team responsible for originating funds, managing sponsor relationships, and distributing funds across North America, Europe, and Asia. As part of his brief, he was a member of the firm's Liquid Funds Investment Committee and was most recently also responsible for private equity fund distribution in the Mid-Atlantic US.

Said John Finn, Boldwater Partners LLC CEO: "Truly differentiated and exceptional investment opportunities are most often the direct result of a disciplined investment philosophy or process combined with very specific and incredible areas of expertise. Boldwater will provide counsel and execution not solely in seeking these opportunities, but in strategy - with the goal of uniting those opportunities with sophisticated and aligned long-term capital partners."

About Boldwater Partners LLC

Boldwater Partners is an independent placement agent and alternative asset advisory firm specializing in capital formation, strategic development, and liquidity solutions for premiere asset managers across all alternative asset classes. With deep expertise that spans private equity, hedge funds, private credit, real assets, and commodities, Boldwater Partners strives to identify and source exceptional investment opportunities and simultaneously provide partner clients with guidance and execution across primary capital placement, sponsor-led direct transactions, general partner solutions, secondaries, and co-investments. Client alignment is paramount for Boldwater Partners, with a significant portion of the firm's fees invested with, and alongside, our clients.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boldwater Partners LLC