Parasoft Hosts Live Virtual Event on Nov 3: Automated Software Testing & Quality Summit

MONROVIA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, a global leader in automated software testing for over 35 years, today announced the third annual Automated Software Testing and Quality Summit. Industry leaders, including "The Phoenix Project" co-author, Gene Kim, will gather to share their real-life experiences addressing software quality issues and achieving business goals with test automation.

Join the LIVE virtual half-day summit on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. ET to gain insights on ways to automate and accelerate testing and deliver robust applications that users will love. You'll hear how QA teams across multiple industries are solving DevOps and software quality challenges to make continuous testing a reality.

Gene Kim, DevOps researcher and bestselling author of "The Unicorn Project" and co-author of "The DevOps Handbook," kicks off the virtual summit with an opening keynote about DevOps and test automation challenges and ideals. Industry leaders from Bank of America, CIBC, Northbridge, PSCU, Proximus, and Santander UK carry on the continuous quality conversation. They'll cover a range of software testing topics, including API testing, cloud testing, service virtualization, simulated test environments, and AI integration. Here's a preview:

A financial services provider discusses leveraging service virtualization to create a dependable and responsive test environment to increase efficiency and manage third-party dependencies.

A large retail and commercial bank based in the United Kingdom shares how to successfully simulate existing applications to accelerate migrating an application landscape to the cloud.

An interactive panel of leading financial companies shares their experiences and offers tips about using API testing and service virtualization to reach their quality targets.

"We're excited to bring our annual summit back for the third year. This event focuses on solutions for real business challenges being faced by many software development and QA teams. Our customers have agreed to share their experiences with addressing software quality issues so that others can learn from them," said Arthur Hicken, evangelist at Parasoft.

