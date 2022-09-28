Telit to Feature Leading Mobile Network Operator's Local Native IoT Profile on its NExTPlus™ eUICC SIM

Allows customers deploying in the U.S. to switch to the MNO's local profile remotely and securely over the air

With operation on a local profile, devices deployed in the U.S. are ensured coverage unfettered by roaming restrictions

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announces it is broadening its connectivity offering by adding a leading service provider's local native IoT profile to its eUICC-compliant NExTPlus SIM. This allows IoT customers to overcome permanent roaming restrictions by zero-touch switching between Telit network NExT and local MNO profiles from a single SIM. The one-SIM, full-lifecycle, multi-IMSI, multi-profile solution with the new service provider's IoT profile is ideal for multi-country deployments where one of the markets is the U.S., as it enables a truly single SKU for the customer to manage all aspects of the IoT deployment at scale. For more information on Telit NExT visit: https://www.telit.com/telit-next-network/.

Telit NExTPlus customers deploying in the U.S. can leverage the local native service provider's profile – whether preinstalled or downloaded – to overcome roaming issues and optimize the quality of service. With NExTPlus, customers are not only ensured end-to-end compatibility between the SIM, module and the service provider's cellular networks but also gain the ability to remotely and securely change the attributes and features of the SIM and module using Telit's Connectivity Management Platform across the provider's mobile networks as they exist now and in the future.

"Given rapidly advancing technology and business models, the IoT connectivity ecosystem can bring about unknowable disruptions. With IoT becoming an integral part of devices across all industries, a true global SIM with no limitations and with billing, monitoring, IoT orchestration and platform all from a single vendor, offers a competitive advantage," said Tomer Lavie, Head of Connectivity Business Unit, Telit. "Telit NExTPlus delivers both global coverage and the flexibility required to optimize coverage and costs across network technologies, including LTE-M, NB-IoT, VoLTE and 5G. These capabilities are increasingly critical as mobile networks around the world ramp up the pace of evolution with new cellular services and operating parameters."

