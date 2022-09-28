ZIPS Car Wash Announces University of South Carolina Multi-Year Athletics Sponsorship with LEARFIELD

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) has announced its multi-year investment in the University of South Carolina athletic programs through an extensive sponsorship agreement with LEARFIELD and is now a Proud Sponsor of the South Carolina Gamecocks. This marks ZIPS first foray into college sports marketing and on a larger scale, represents the largest sponsorship of its kind in the growing car wash industry. ZIPS owns and operates 20 locations across South Carolina and over 250 locations across 24 states.

"We're extremely proud to be investing at this level in collegiate sports and offering gameday tickets to our local customers through sweepstakes held in the new ZIPSme portal," said Mark Youngworth CMO, ZIPS Car Wash. "GAMECOCK® fans have supported us across the state as we've expanded from Greenville to Myrtle Beach and now with locations in Hilton Head. This is a way for us to show that same support through key sponsorships of college athletic programs," he added.

A component of its multi-year agreement with LEARFIELD enables ZIPS to kick off the football season with college gameday ticket giveaways. Fans can enter to win tickets now in the ZIPSme Portal, an enhanced, online customer experience that offers sweepstakes, partner perks and the freedom to manage a ZIPS Unlimited Membership online. Additionally, it's overall sponsorship agreement provides ZIPS with significant brand visibility among the university fanbases through assets which include IP marks, radio, social and LEARFIELD's Fan365 digital product.

"ZIPS is a forward-thinking industry leader, and we are proud to welcome them to the collegiate athletics space," said John Brody, Chief Revenue Officer, LEARFIELD. "We are also delighted to incorporate a groundbreaking NIL-focused custom content program, curated and produced by LEARFIELD Studios, featuring student-athletes proudly wearing their school colors. As the 'front door to college athletics,' we look forward to further building the relationship between ZIPS and our partner institutions."

About ZIPS Car Wash

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide. ZIPS is among the fastest growing express car wash chains in the country, operating more than 250 locations across 24 states. With over 18 years of car washing experience, ZIPS has invested in industry leading technology, creative hiring and training methods, local partnerships, and a laser-focus on customer care as driving forces behind ZIPS growing business model. ZIPS Car Wash is about much more than getting cars clean. Our #1 purpose is to make people happy, from our community outreach efforts and fundraising programs to our focus on employees. ZIPS strives for a great, clean, and fun customer experience. To learn more visit: zipscarwash.com.

ABOUT LEARFIELD

LEARFIELD , based in Plano, Texas, is a media, data, and technology services leader in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions. LEARFIELD services include licensing and collegiate sports properties' multimedia sponsorship management; publishing, audio, digital and social media; data analytics and insights; ticketing software and ticket sales; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and venue technology systems. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for NACDA's acclaimed LEARFIELD Directors' Cup, recognizing athletic departments across all divisions.

