The Cyber Guild Celebrates the 'Who's Who' of Cybersecurity at Annual VIP Awards Reception

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cyber Guild held their annual VIP Celebration and Awards on Tuesday evening at the Ritz Carlton Hotel, where they honored seven cybersecurity VIPs.

The 2022 Cyber Guild VIP Award winners who were honored Tuesday evening, September 27 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Tysons Corner, Virginia for their exemplary work and commitment to advancing cybersecurity as part of the “fabric of everyday living”. (PRNewswire)

Each year, The Cyber Guild recognizes individuals who emulate the purpose of The Cyber Guild by helping to advance cybersecurity as part of the "fabric of everyday living". Marybeth Borgwing, Cyber Guild founder and chair shares "we are delighted to recognize such amazing individuals and organizations. We depend on leaders such as this to keep our families, communities, organizations, and nations safe."

Kiersten Todt, Chief of Staff at The Cyber Security and Infrastructure Agency (CISA), accepted The Cyber Guild Warrior Award, stating, "I am honored to receive this award as a recognition of the extraordinary efforts of the team at CISA and our tireless efforts to secure and defend the nation today and in the future."

When commenting on the awards, Gilman Louie, Partner, Alsop Louie Partners and CEO/Co-Founder, America's Frontier Fund said, "I am proud to receive The Cyber Guild Ambassador Award. The importance of diversity and equity in the cyber workforce cannot be understated as it is critical to leverage the full talent of our country to keep it safe and secure from cyber threats."

The awards were presented by past honorees and Cyber Guild luminaires. 2022 honorees are:

Ambassador – Gilman Louie, Partner, Alsop Louie Partners and CEO/Co-Founder, America's Frontier Fund

Respected advocate and powerful connector, who activates leaders and decision makers to enable positive change across the private and public sectors. Presented by 2021 honoree and Cyber Guild luminaire Bryan Ware, CEO LookingGlass Cyber.

Changemaker – Kris Lovejoy, Global Security and Resilience Practice Leader, Kyndryl

A leader who is advancing the U.S. ecosystem by setting new standards, implementing new technologies and/or educating organizations and the greater community about the importance of cyber. Presented by 2021 Honoree and Cyber Guild luminaire Teresa Shea, President Oplnet.

Warrior – Kiersten Todt, Chief of Staff, CISA

An energetic personality who creates trusted relationships to get ahead of adversaries and who solves current and emerging threats by applying innovative technology and sustaining robust networks. Presented by 2021 honoree and Cyber Guild luminaire the Hon. Ellen Lord, EML Enterprises.

Alliance leader – Mark Montgomery, Executive Director of CyberSolarium.org An individual disrupting business as usual, educating organizations and the greater community about the importance of cyber hygiene, implementing security standards and advocating for engagement. Presented by 2021 honoree Esther Lee, CEO Refraction.

Emerging leader – Company - Poupak Afshar, CEO, Easy Dynamics

An organization role modeling the advancement of cybersecurity, and diversity, in the broadest sense; investing and delivering new technologies, ways of working and dynamic partnership to help safeguard organizations impacted by cyberattacks and to grow a sustainable cyber workforce. Presented by 2021 honoree David Maskeroni, CEO and Co-founder, Aquia Inc.

Emerging leader – Individual

Individuals with an entrepreneurial mindset who through their leadership and advocacy are rapidly becoming influential within the Cyber community

Tatyana Bolton, Security Policy Manager, Google: Presented by Cyber Guild Luminaire Diane Janosek, President, WiCyS Mid-Atlantic Affiliate, and

Michael Dent, CISO Fairfax County Government: Presented by 2021 honoree Alison King, Legislative Affairs Advisor, CISA.

About the Cyber Guild

The Cyber Guild is the trade association representing the national capital region's cybersecurity sector. Founded in 2019 as a 501 c6 and c3, The Cyber Guild has deep roots in promoting cybersecurity sector diversity and inclusion with Uniting Women in Cyber, www.unitingwomenincyber.com. The Cyber Guild serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 companies, as well as service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations by advancing cybersecurity as part of the "fabric of everyday living", within their communities, networks and or organizations (private, public, nonprofit, federal). For more information and to join, visit: https://thecyberguild.org/.

