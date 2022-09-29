Cymbiotika Announces New Chief Strategy Officer

Adam Gislason Named Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, announced today that Adam Gislason has joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel (CSO/GC). Gislason will report directly to CEO, Shahab Elmi, and work closely with Durana Elmi (COO) and Sal Aziz (CMO).

Gislason brings over 20 years of legal and leadership experience to Cymbiotika. As a lawyer, Gislason has represented and advised established brands, emerging technologies, and award-winning content creators in all phases of business, including contracts, intellectual property, deal-making and commercial litigation. After leaving Big Law in 2019, Gislason was hired as the Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel for a leading software development company and he co-founded several companies. In addition, Gislason has served as outside general counsel for several companies—Cymbiotika, Dash Radio, BPM Supreme, BOMANI Cold Buzz, EcoVerse, and Secure Circle (which was acquired last November by CrowdStrike)—while representing GRAMMY Award winning producers, filmmakers, and other creatives. As the CSO/GC at Cymbiotika, Gislason will use his unique and extensive background to drive strategic initiatives, innovation, meaningful growth, and competitive wins.

"I am thrilled to continue my work with Cymbiotika and to work even closer alongside Cymbiotika's business leaders," said Gislason. "It is an honor to be named Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel of one of the leading nutritional supplement brands, and privilege to work with a company that is not only committed to innovation and market leadership, but also to teamwork with a great sense of purpose."

"Gislason is a proven leader with in-depth knowledge and experience advising businesses on various legal issues, strategic development, innovation and growth opportunities," said Durana Elmi. "As someone who can advise and counsel us on both near and long-term strategies, we are delighted to have Gislason be a member of our leadership team."

Gislason is admitted to practice in California and Minnesota, where he has held several leadership positions with the state bar organization. Last year, Gislason was recognized by the San Diego Business Journal as a Leaders in Law Winner, and he has been previously selected to the list of Super Lawyers. In Minnesota, Gislason did extensive work on the Prince Estate and Paisley Park, before leaving Big Law to pursue entrepreneurial endeavors, primarily focused in California. Gislason has also been a panelist at several conferences, including SXSW.

Gislason is proud of his philanthropic work in Minnesota and California. He has been an Executive Board Member and Gala emcee for SANNEH, which he helped grow into an award-winning non-profit that provides programming and camps for tens of thousands of kids. Last year, Gislason co-founded San Diego-based Helping Hands for Afghans, Inc. with Durana and Shahab Elmi, and he has held leadership positions in several other organizations.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best", Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars in its products. For more information, visit https://cymbiotika.com.

