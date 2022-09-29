InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Extinguish Birthday Candles (SGJ-155)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more sanitary way to blow out birthday candles," said an inventor, from West Valley, Utah, "so I invented THE CANDLE BLASTER. My design helps to prevent the transfer of germs caused by spit droplets."

The invention provides a safer, more sanitary method of extinguishing birthday candles. In doing so, it prevents spittle and germs from spraying onto the cake. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind during the current pandemic and it could contribute to a happier celebration. The invention features a simple and novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SGJ-155, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

