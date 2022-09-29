Oatey Co. Emerging Professionals Group Receives Program of the Year award from Engage! Cleveland

The winning entry detailed the program's success in attracting, engaging and retaining young professionals at the organization and in the Cleveland community.

CLEVELAND, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oatey Co.'s Emerging Professionals Group (EPG) was recognized as the Program of the Year at Engage! Cleveland's inaugural Generation NEXT Awards. Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, committed to delivering quality, building trust, and improving lives.

Engage! Cleveland is a community-engagement organization for young professionals and business/community leaders passionate about making Cleveland a lasting home for the next generation. The Generation NEXT Awards honor companies and individuals working diligently to attract, engage and retain young professional talent in Cleveland. Winning companies and individuals were recognized at an awards ceremony on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at The City Club of Cleveland.

Oatey's EPG includes strong, engaged and dynamic young professionals from around the business, interested in growing professionally through networking and community involvement. The organization focuses on the four key pillars of professional development, wellness, volunteering and networking. In 2022, EPG's programming has included events such as professional book clubs, LinkedIn trainings, speed networking and much more. EPG is also involved with a range of nonprofit organizations such as Salvation Army, Thank a First Responder, Red Cross and the Alzheimer's Association.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Program of the Year by Engage! Cleveland," says Katherine Lehtinen, Oatey's Senior Vice President of Brand & Digital Marketing. "All EPG initiatives are rooted in Oatey's exceptional culture and core values: collaboration, integrity, respect, courage, leadership, and excellence. These principles are part of what makes Oatey such a great organization to work for, and EPG is proud to bring them to life through all that we do."

