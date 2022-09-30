Nanoscope Therapeutics to Present at Chardan's 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that management will present at Chardan's 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Monday, October 3, 2022, in New York.

Chief Executive Officer, Sulagna Bhattacharya, and Chief Medical Officer, Aaron Osborne will present a company update on Nanoscope clinical and corporate activities on Monday, October 3, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time in the Embassy room. Nanoscope leadership will be available for in-person meetings at the event on both Monday, October 3, and Tuesday, October 4.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, is presently in Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trials in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772) with top line data expected H1 2023. The company has also fully enrolled a Phase 2 trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA orphan drug designations for RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

Investor Contact:

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

Nanoscope@argotpartners.com

