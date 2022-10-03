Barings Participation Investors Announces Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.22 Per Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE: MPV) (the "Trust") today announced that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share payable on November 18, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 7, 2022. This represents an increase of $0.02 per share or 10.0% over the previous dividend of $0.20 per share. The Trust will report preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on November 17, 2022.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed-end management investment company advised by Barings LLC. Its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol ("MPV").

About Barings LLC

Barings is a $349+ billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities, and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.barings.com.

*Assets under management as of June 30, 2022

