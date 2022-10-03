HydrogenPro ASA - HydrogenPro successfully lists on the main list of Oslo Børs

PORSGRUNN, Norway, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HydrogenPro ASA (OSE: HYPRO) (the "Company" or "HydrogenPro") today has its first day of trading on the main list of Oslo Børs, following an uplisting from Euronext Growth Oslo (the "Listing"). The Company's shares trade under the ticker "HYPRO" on Oslo Børs.

"This is yet another milestone for HydrogenPro. Our development the last two years makes uplisting to the main list on Oslo Stock Exchange a natural next step. Now, even more of the private and institutional investors can add our stock to their portfolios. We look forward to increasing our global presence as a leader within the green hydrogen sector," says Richard Espeseth, Interim CEO and founder.

Pareto Securities AS acted as financial advisor and Advokatfirmaet Schjødt AS acted as legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Listing.

Further information about HydrogenPro may be found at https://hydrogen-pro.com/

For more information, please contact:

Martin T. Holtet, CFO, +47 92 24 49 02, martin@hydrogen-pro.com.

About HydrogenPro:

HydrogenPro is a technology company and an OEM for high pressure alkaline electrolyser and supplies large scale green hydrogen plants, all ISO 9001, ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 certified. The Company was founded in 2013 by individuals with background from the electrolysis industry which was established in Telemark, Norway by Norsk Hydro in 1927.

We are an experienced engineering team of leading industry experts, drawing upon unparalleled experience and expertise in the hydrogen and renewable energy industry.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View original content:

SOURCE HydrogenPro AS