Long County, Georgia Selects Springbrook's Cirrus Cloud ERP Financial Platform

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Long County, GA is the latest local government agency to move from an on-premises solution to Springbrook's Cirrus Cloud Financial platform. The platform is designed from the ground up specifically for small to medium sized local government agencies. The town is utilizing Springbrook's fully integrated Cirrus Cloud ERP suite including Utility Billing, Finance, Cashless Payments, Municipal Payments and Cash Receipts.

Long County sought a robust and secure ERP that could scale as their projected needs grow over the next few years and selected Springbrook after reviewing several other market offerings.

"Springbrook fulfills our needs and will provide our citizens with the modern experience that they demand," says Bernice Johnson, Finance Director of Long County, GA.

Springbrook is actively working with many small to medium sized municipalities in the southeast. The flexibility of the Springbrook cloud platform provides local government agencies with superior protection against cyber-attacks, the ability to work from anywhere, and will enable the County's personnel to effectively run their entire administrative operation safely from any browser. Cirrus is a true cloud-based system that does not require downloading any additional software for access.

"We have invested a tremendous amount into building an entirely new platform with the goal of bringing the most powerful cloud-based solutions to small and medium sized municipalities. We are solely focused on this market segment and have been for over 35 years. Springbrook is constantly expanding our solution suite to deliver new and innovative products, like Advanced Capital Budgeting and Mobile Work Orders. Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for local agencies do their jobs efficiently and securely," says Robert Bonavito, Springbrook CEO.

See a demo of the Cirrus Cloud Platform at the upcoming Georgia Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) annual conference, October 2-5.

About Springbrook Software:

Springbrook Software is the country's leading cloud-based finance and administration software provider designing solutions specifically for small to medium sized local government agencies. Nearly 2000 cities, towns and districts from coast to coast use our suite of modern, high-performance solutions to manage their finances, payroll, utility billing and collect citizen payments. Springbrook is headquartered in Portland, Oregon with regional presence in over 40 states, and seven countries internationally. www.springbrooksoftware.com steve.lundin@sprbrk.com

About Long County, GA:

Located in southeast Georgia, Long County occupies 400 square miles of the Atlantic Coast Flatwoods. The county is bordered by Liberty, McIntosh, Tattnall, and Wayne counties, and its entire southwestern boundary runs along the Altamaha River.Long County, designated in 1920 from lands in Liberty County. Long County, historically and currently, is a rural, agricultural area. The principal farm crop was once cotton, but by the 1970s it had been replaced by tobacco, corn, soybeans, and cattle. The pine forests of the region have always played an important role in the economy. As of the 2020 United States census, there were 16,168 people, 5,695 households, and 4,146 families residing in the county. www.longcountyga.gov/

