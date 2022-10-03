MAA Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release, Conference Call

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MAA (NYSE: MAA) announced today that the Company expects to release its third quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 after market close and will hold a conference call on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. During the conference call, company officers will review third quarter performance and conduct a question-and-answer period.

The conference call-in number is (877) 830-2598 (Domestic) or +1 (785) 424-1877 (International). The Conference ID is MAA. A replay of the conference call will be available from October 27, 2022 through November 10, 2022 by dialing (800) 688-4915 (Domestic) or +1 (402) 220-1319 (International).

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the "For Investors" page of the Company's website at www.maac.com and an audio archive of the call will be posted on the Company's website following the call's conclusion.

About MAA

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. For further details, please refer to www.maac.com or contact Investor Relations at investor.relations@maac.com.

