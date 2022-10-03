Mazda Reports September Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total September sales of 23,770 vehicles, a decrease of 1.1 percent compared to September 2021. Year-to-date sales totaled 215,391 vehicles; a decrease of 21.2 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in September, compared to the same the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 1.1 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
Sales Highlights
- Best-ever September sales of CX-30 with 4,855 vehicles sold.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
September
September
YOY %
% MTD
September
September
YOY %
% MTD
2022
2021
Change
DSR
2022
2021
Change
DSR
Mazda3
1,860
2,595
(28.3) %
(28.3) %
19,980
30,619
(34.7) %
(35.0) %
Mazda 3 Sdn
1,179
934
26.2 %
26.2 %
8438
17,812
(52.6) %
(52.8) %
Mazda 3 HB
681
1,661
(59.0) %
(59.0) %
11542
12,807
(9.9) %
(10.3) %
Mazda6
0
1,032
(100.0) %
(100.0) %
335
14,271
(97.7) %
(97.7) %
MX-5 Miata
752
824
(8.7) %
(8.7) %
4,571
9,608
(52.4) %
(52.6) %
MX-5
346
322
7.5 %
7.5 %
1752
3,784
(53.7) %
(53.9) %
MXR
406
502
(19.1) %
(19.1) %
2819
5,824
(51.6) %
(51.8) %
CX-3
-
32
-
-
-
5,099
-
-
CX-30
4,855
3,581
35.6 %
35.6 %
37387
47,474
(21.2) %
(21.6) %
CX-5
10,216
13,059
(21.8) %
(21.8) %
115949
137,307
(15.6) %
(15.9) %
CX-9
3,264
2,887
13.1 %
13.1 %
23469
28,799
(18.5) %
(18.9) %
CX-50
2,823
0
-
-
13376
0
-
-
MX-30
0
35
(100.0) %
(100.0) %
324
35
825.7 %
821.7 %
CARS
2,612
4,451
(41.3) %
(41.3) %
24,886
54,498
(54.3) %
(54.5) %
TRUCKS
21,158
19,594
8.0 %
8.0 %
190,505
218,715
(12.9) %
(13.3) %
TOTAL
23,770
24,045
(1.1) %
(1.1) %
215,391
273,213
(21.2) %
(21.5) %
*Selling Days
25
25
229
228
