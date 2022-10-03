Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP Named a Leader for Fourth Consecutive Time in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises

Oracle Positioned as a Leader Furthest on Completeness of Vision and Highest in Ability to Execute

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been named a Leader for the fourth consecutive time in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises for Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). Oracle was positioned highest on the "ability to execute" and furthest right on the "completeness of vision" axes. A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

The recognition comes on the heels of Oracle Cloud ERP being named a Leader in the Gartner 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Service-Centric Enterprises.

The Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises, which evaluated 11 providers, reflects Gartner definition of "composable ERP." Gartner says, "This strategy delivers a core of composable applications and, as a service, software platforms that are highly configurable, interoperable, and flexible, in order to adapt to future technology."

According to the report, "Leaders demonstrate a market-defining vision of how ERP product-centric systems and processes can be supported and improved by moving them to the cloud. They couple this with a clear ability to execute their vision through products, services, and go-to-market strategies. Leaders have a good depth of functionality across all areas of operational and administrative ERP. They have proof of multiple, successful deployments by customers and their system integrator partners frequently use their offerings to support business transformation initiatives."

"Leading companies across product-and service centric industries have turned to Oracle Cloud ERP to help increase productivity, reduce costs, and tap into continuous innovation," said Rondy Ng, executive vice president of applications development, Oracle. "We're confident the Gartner recognition reinforces the trust our customers have placed in Oracle Cloud ERP, the business value achieved via their back-office transformation, and the maturity of a strong, connected customer community."

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite, a complete set of cloud applications designed and built for changing customer needs, Oracle Cloud ERP allows organizations to quickly optimize their business with touchless processes, predictive insights, and embedded collaboration features. With machine learning, artificial intelligence, and customer-driven innovations added quarterly, Oracle Cloud ERP helps organizations increase efficiency, embrace new business models, respond to shifting market conditions, and capitalize on new opportunities.

Over 11,000 organizations currently turn to Oracle Cloud ERP and Cloud HCM applications to run their businesses. Oracle Cloud ERP offers a comprehensive set of enterprise finance and operations capabilities, including financials, accounting hub, procurement, project management, enterprise performance management, risk management, subscription management, and supply chain management & manufacturing. These self-updating platforms provide customers with the industry's most advanced technologies every 90 days, giving organizations the ability to build, innovate, automate, adapt, and leverage new business opportunities on-demand.

Oracle has garnered consistent industry recognition for its finance applications.

Oracle was recently named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Service-Centric Enterprises. Additionally, Oracle was named a Customers' Choice in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions.

To learn more about Oracle Cloud ERP, visit oracle.com/erp

