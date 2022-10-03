RiversEdge Advisors Adds Key Team Member Steve Hutchison to Lead Business Planning Team.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst rapid growth and expansion, RiversEdge Advisors is proud to announce Steve Hutchison has been added to lead its business planning team.

A large portion of RiversEdge's client base consists of professionals who are actively building businesses, having the majority of their net worth encapsulated in the venture. RiversEdge possesses a deep understanding of the unique challenges and concerns these individuals face. Its process is centered on building a complete client picture – mapping both personal and professional dimensions of life. It then creates strategies that address the full client picture, including ongoing measurement and reporting, using industry leading tools.

Steve brings over 19 years of industry experience, specializing in advising and valuing businesses throughout the spectrum of growth. He has worked closely with RiversEdge for many years, collaborating on numerous shared client relationships. He was excited to join the team as he knew the chemistry aligned both functionally and culturally. RiversEdge is eager to enhance its services and delivery through Steve's expertise.

Co-founder, Brian Carney includes, "Steve's work speaks for itself. He's a pleasure to work with and we've delighted many clients together over the years. Adding him to the team was simple math. He will add value for both the RiversEdge team and our clients."

Steve notes, "There is nothing more fulfilling than having a positive impact in my relationships and community. Business owners juggle far too many things – it's the rule not the exception. I'm passionate about helping leaders develop an accurate understanding of financial position and establish both near and long-term goals. I then overlap these with the existing strengths, devising innovative solutions, whether human, technological, or both, to bridge any gaps that exist. My aim is to dramatically increase effectiveness and success while freeing up the only non-renewable resource… Time."

About RiversEdge Advisors

RiversEdge Advisors was founded in 2013 to provide fee-based wealth management solutions to business owners and their families both locally in Wilmington, DE and virtually all over the country. The advisors at this firm serve as the personal CFOs for busy, high-income business owners looking to simplify their personal and professional finances and build substantial wealth for the future. The firm also provides 401K Plan Services for business owners with 1-1000 employees looking to develop the most efficient plans and education programs for their business. For more information on RiversEdge Advisors, please visit www.riversedgeadvisors.com.

