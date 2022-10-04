20/20 Foresight Executive Search Expands its New York office

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 20/20 Foresight is pleased to announce the expansion of its New York office with the recent appointments of Jonathan Berman, Managing Director; Suzanne Mendelsohn, Director; Diane Greco, Director; and Shelley Raab, Director. They will work alongside Rebecca Wilson, Managing Director of the New York area, to provide superior services to our clients in the New York region and nationally.

"20/20 Foresight is staying true to our mission of hiring knowledgeable, passionate specialists to ensure our company is a trusted long-term partner for our clients," said Bob Cavoto, Managing Principal and Founder of 20/20 Foresight. "These newly hired consultants bring a powerful combination of executive search experience as well as industry expertise to our New York office -- one of the most important and complex markets in the country." Wilson, Head of the New York area, added, "I am so pleased to have these talented professionals join me. Together, we will ensure that our clients receive an unparalleled recruitment experience."

Jonathan Berman has more than 25 years of growth strategy experience in consulting, operating, and entrepreneurial roles, working with global leaders including Deloitte, GE, and Lenovo. "I am thrilled to be with 20/20 where I can put my industry expertise and network to work making meaningful placements with leading organizations," said Berman.

Mendelsohn brings 20 years of experience successfully managing executive search and organizational consulting assignments across all sectors within commercial real estate. Previously with Rhodes Associates and Sousa Partners, her knowledge extends across all real estate disciplines, including debt and equity investments, capital raising, development and redevelopment, asset/portfolio management, restructuring, workouts, and credit/risk management.

Greco also brings extensive real estate experience to the table. Prior to joining 20/20 Foresight, Greco executed tenant assignments for real estate developers, property owners, and operators. In addition, her talent acquisition background has been instrumental in serving a variety of hospitality businesses.

Raab's accomplished career includes more than 15 years of talent acquisition experience with a focus on the real estate and financial service industries. Prior to joining 20/20 Foresight, Raab was the Talent Acquisition Manager at Landa Properties, an early-stage realtech startup in hyper-growth mode. Before Landa, Raab managed the talent acquisition and HR needs for National Real Estate Advisors in Washington, D.C., and National Real Estate Development in Philadelphia.

"Jonathan, Suzanne, Diane, and Shelley exemplify the invaluable industry insight that sets us apart from every other executive search firm," noted Robert Peck, Managing Principal. "The addition of these accomplished professionals along with our continued investment in cutting-edge technology and commitment to a disciplined and transparent process allows us to help companies build impactful leadership teams every single day. It is why we have become the executive search firm of choice for so many companies who specialize in real estate and financial and professional services."

About 20/20 Foresight Executive Search

20/20 Foresight Executive Search was founded in 1994 to provide an unparalleled recruitment experience. The company's team features career consultants who are experts in real estate, financial services, and professional services. 20/20 Foresight leverages a proven recruitment process, proprietary tools and techniques, and the industry's best database, resulting in a 95 percent success rate in placements. 20/20 Foresight Executive Search was ranked by Forbes as one of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2022," an honor it has held for the last six years.

