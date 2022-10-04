Adient announces strategic partnership with EnerTech Capital

Alliance will expand the company's insights into mobility technologies and solutions for vehicles of tomorrow

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, today announced a strategic partnership with EnerTech Capital, a venture capital firm focused on emerging technologies and business models in the mobility space.

This partnership provides Adient with significant opportunities to benefit from insights into trends in mobility and gives the company curated access to high-tech companies focused on automotive technologies that can help enhance its products and operations.

Adient will leverage EnerTech's significant global mobility network, which includes the California Mobility Center (CMC). The CMC can help to identify new opportunities or start-up companies aiming to advance innovation in product, process and systems technologies supporting electrification and other new mobility initiatives.

"As a leader in automotive seating, we are always looking for ways to meet the emerging needs of our customers. This strategic partnership will allow us to continue to offer state-of-the art solutions for the vehicles of tomorrow, expanding our expertise and insight into EVs, NEVs and other future mobility trends," said Doug Del Grosso, president and CEO of Adient.

Adient's partnership with EnerTech will strategically place Adient in a position to access new technologies, products and business models as well as a network of partners with similar goals.

About Adient:

Adient (NYSE: ADNT) is a global leader in automotive seating. With approximately 75,000 employees in 32 countries, Adient operates 204 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing — and into more than 20 million vehicles every year. For more information, visit www.adient.com.

About EnerTech Capital

EnerTech Capital is a globally recognized venture capital firm that has been investing and partnering with innovators since 1996, empowering entrepreneurs to build transformative technology companies. The firm has pioneered an integrated approach to business building, leveraging strategic collaboration across a diverse stakeholder ecosystem to create value; with a focus on Mobility, Industry 4.0, and Connected Customer. EnerTech's current platform has a significant focus on emerging opportunities in the mobility space across Electrification, Autonomy, Smart Mobility, and Connectivity. The firm has a long history of working with corporate strategic investors and providing value added insights and partnership opportunities to support growth and innovation objectives. EnerTech has offices in Toronto, Philadelphia, Palm Beach Gardens, Boston, and Sacramento.

For more information, visit: www.EnerTechCapital.com

