GAMING INDUSTRY INNOVATOR, Acres to Highlight REVENUE BUILDING AND COST EFFICIENCY Capabilities of Foundation™ Casino Management Technology at Global Gaming Expo 2022

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acres Manufacturing Company ("Acres"), a leading casino loyalty and technology developer, will feature the unique cashless, bonusing and data generation capabilities of its Foundation™ casino management technology and system at the 22nd annual Global Gaming Expo (G2E®), October 10-13, 2022. Acres' Foundation technology is the industry's first and only solution capable of both processing real-time gaming data and conducting cashless transfers to and from any slot machine or table game.

"The development and continued evolution of Foundation reflects our commitment to provide casino operators with a modern, easy to implement technology that delivers the power to grow revenue and operate more efficiently by engaging with players at a significantly higher level than ever before," said Noah Acres. "We're excited to demonstrate the many benefits enabled by our Foundation technology at G2E, such as our unique bonusing applications that provide casino operators with tools to build and strengthen player loyalty, including through personalized gaming entertainment experiences based on players' individual behaviors and preferences. We will also demonstrate how we've unlocked the code on cashless gaming to provide for an engaging and seamless user experience.

"For decades, gaming technology has stagnated, significantly impacting casino operators' ability to simultaneously grow revenue while reducing costs. Visitors to our booth at G2E will see clearly that Acres is at the forefront of revolutionizing casino gaming technology, and we expect to remain the industry's leading solutions provider as we partner with more operators seeking the benefits of our Foundation casino management technology and system."

Foundation provides casinos with real-time data from slot machines and a direct interface to the credit meter on any slot machine. Foundation provides casinos with over 1,000x more data, giving operators dramatic new capabilities to analyze and influence player behavior. Through its standard APIs, any application approved by the casino can interface with Foundation to enable advanced data analytics, bonusing, cashless gaming and more.

Highlights of the unique capabilities of Foundation featured by Acres at G2E (Booth #: 4211) include:

Cashless Casino: Enabling Rapid, Seamless Integration of Cashless Technology

Awarded the Gold Medal for Best Interactive Product by the GGB Gaming & Technology Awards 2022, the Cashless Casino application allows casino operators to deploy the industry's best-of-breed cashless gaming and loyalty solution within 15 weeks of order. Acres will demonstrate how the Cashless Casino app blends cashless gaming with real-time data, bonusing and loyalty to provide the player experience of the future. Cashless Casino can be downloaded in Apple's App Store and on Google Play. Once downloaded, G2E attendees can use the app to play slots, tables and win bonuses at the Acres G2E booth.

Cashless Casino works on any slot machine or table game, including those connected to legacy casino management systems. These solutions continue to account for play and loyalty data, while Foundation processes the entire machine event stream in real-time. Over time, casinos can migrate all CMS functionality to Foundation without any disruptions.

Deploying Cashless Casino is simple, as casinos only need to pick a payment processor and provide a mobile app. Players use Cashless Casino use the mobile app to virtually "card in" and start a rated play session as point balances accrue in real-time and players are incentivized to continue playing when a new tier status approaches Foundation allows the player's funds, as well as accrued points which can be converted to free play, to move between the app's wallet and the game.

Tap N Win Bonus Application: Helping to Extend Player Loyalty Beyond the Casino Floor

Tap N Win is a one-of-a-kind bonus that allows casinos to bonus players anywhere they carry their app. Once unlocked, players simply tap their device to reveal their prize. Casinos can configure how the bonus is earned, what prizes are awarded and when they can be redeemed. Engaging content and bonuses like Tap N Win will help casinos create loyal customers even when players are away from the casino.

Double Jackpot Time Bonus: Providing Casino Operators with Control of Player Bonusing

The featured prize of Tap N Win is Double Jackpot Time, a first-of-its kind bonus application for the casino industry. When a player earns and pushes the Double Jackpot Time button on their mobile app during a live slot session, all pays on the slot machine are doubled for the length of time determined by the casino operator as an exciting Double Jackpot Time animation sequence is played simultaneously on the player's mobile app and on the display screen over the slot machine. The Foundation technology enables casino operators to customize bonuses such as Double Jackpot Time based on a myriad of factors arising from the real-time data collected by the system. In addition to casino operators having the ability to program their optimal length of the Double Jackpot Time bonus session, they can also personalize bonus sessions based on the play of each individual player and determine on which slot machines to offer the bonus rounds.

Optimal Poker Analyzer: Maximizing Return on Marketing Spend

Leveraging Foundation's ability to read 100% of slot machine data in real-time, Optimal Poker Analyzer empowers casinos to perform high-definition video poker analytics. Optimal Poker Analyzer identifies the optimal solution for any five-card combination dealt in a wide variety of video poker pay tables. When players never differ from optimal play, casinos can designate them as advantage players and modify their marketing offers, while marketing offers can be increased for high margin players who are more prone to frequent mistakes.

About Acres

Acres is a leading casino loyalty and technology expert and the creator of Foundation™, the first-of-its-kind casino management system. Foundation provides casinos with real-time data from slot machines and a direct interface to the credit meter on any slot machine. Acres was founded by John Acres, the inventor of casino systems technology. For more information on Acres and Foundation, visit acresmanufacturing.com.

