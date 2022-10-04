GID and Hanover Company Announce Development Partnership in Orange County, CA

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GID, a real estate owner and fiduciary that invests in multiple asset classes, is proud to announce a joint-venture partnership with Hanover Company to develop Hanover Laguna Niguel, a 309-unit apartment building located in Laguna Niguel, CA.

The six-story building features high-quality amenities including a fitness center, swimming pool, courtyard, and co-working lounge, as well as a screening room and club room. The community will also provide easy access to Interstate 5 and an abundance of retail, as well as a Metrolink Station located directly south of the community.

Future residents can also expect outstanding customer service from Windsor Communities, which ranked number one in Overall Customer Service and Maintenance by the Kingsley Excellence Award Program in 2021.

About GID

GID is a privately held, vertically-integrated real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of multifamily and industrial assets, as well as develops mixed-use projects. With corporate offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York City, and San Francisco, GID is an experienced real estate private equity investor and manager supported by an integrated operating platform and has 60+ years of experience across multiple asset classes. GID's existing and under-development properties are valued at over $28.5 billion as of June 30, 2022.

The current portfolio includes over 48,000 residential units, more than 21 million square feet of industrial space, and one million square feet of retail and office space. More information is available at www.gid.com.

