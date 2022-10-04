Innovative School Transportation Solution HopSkipDrive Launches in Detroit, MI

HopSkipDrive partnering with multiple school districts in the greater Detroit area

DETROIT, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HopSkipDrive , the leader in innovative and scalable school transportation solutions for families, school districts and government agencies, announced today that it launched service in Detroit, Michigan. HopSkipDrive now operates in 21 major markets across 12 states and partners with 400+ school districts across the country.

In the greater Detroit area, HopSkipDrive is excited to be teaming up with 10 districts, including Detroit Public Schools Community District, Ferndale Public Schools, Farmington Public Schools, Wayne-Westland Community Schools, and more, to optimize transportation plans and help solve some of the many transportation challenges schools and families are facing today.

Co-founder and CEO of HopSkipDrive Joanna McFarland says, "We're looking forward to providing a safe, dependable school transportation solution for Detroit-area schools. Mobility is about so much more than getting kids where they need to go. Access to transportation can be the difference between struggle and success for many kids. We're excited to be partnering with schools and districts to help get kids to school safely and reliably."

"I appreciate HopSkipDrive's commitment to providing an innovative school transportation solution," says Bill Good, Director of Communications and Pupil Services at Ferndale Public Schools. "Everyday parents trust school districts to safely transport their children to and from school. HopSkipDrive provides parents and caregivers with an unprecedented ability to oversee their child's trip to school everyday through the smartphone application. This level of transparency builds a culture of trust between the school, parent, and driver."

Prioritizing Safety with Unmatched Industry Standards

HopSkipDrive provides a unique transportation solution that combines sophisticated technology with deep operational expertise to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone who uses the HopSkipDrive platform. HopSkipDrive's meticulous approach to safety begins with highly vetted caregivers behind the wheel (who are known as "CareDrivers") and extends to every aspect of the company's operations.

Every HopSkipDrive CareDriver has at least five years of caregiving experience and must pass a rigorous 15-point certification process, including fingerprinting, background screenings and ongoing driving and criminal record checks. CareDrivers on the HopSkipDrive platform must use a four-door vehicle newer than 10 years old, and vehicles must pass an inspection by a certified mechanic annually. HopSkipDrive CareDrivers have safely driven over 20M+ miles and transported 2M+ Riders to date.

HopSkipDrive is actively seeking CareDrivers in the Detroit area . Being a CareDriver is a unique experience that comes with many benefits, including competitive pay up to $40/hour, a flexible schedule and the opportunity to make a difference by helping families in the local community. Individuals who are interested in becoming a HopSkipDrive CareDriver in the Detroit area can visit hopskipdrive.com/drive to sign up.

About HopSkipDrive

Designed by protective moms and driven by caregivers, HopSkipDrive is the leader in innovative, scalable transportation solutions for schools, districts, government agencies and families. HopSkipDrive's advanced technology platform and industry-leading operational expertise provide school districts with safety, flexibility and visibility while helping to create opportunity for all through mobility.

HopSkipDrive currently operates in 21 major markets across 12 states, and has contracts with 400+ school districts and county government agencies. HopSkipDrive CareDrivers have safely driven 2M Riders over 20M+ safe miles.

Media Contact:

Aylin Cook

VP of Content & Brand, HopSkipDrive

aylin@hopskipdrive.com

View original content:

SOURCE HopSkipDrive