Kroger Shares America's Favorite Candies Ahead of Halloween

CINCINNATI, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's largest grocery retailer, today shared America's favorite candies heading into the Halloween season. The grocer, who sells millions of pounds of candy each year, revealed that it expects shoppers will again reach for Hershey's Reese's Peanut Butter Cups to fill their baskets more than any other candy this Halloween.

"This Halloween, we expect our shoppers will purchase more than 11.5 million bags of fun sized candy— 7.6 million pounds of chocolate—to celebrate the season and make it a memorable experience," said Carlo Baldan, group vice president of Center Store Merchandising. "Trick-or-Treaters can look forward to their candy haul having lots of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers® and Kit Kat® Bars."

Top Ten Halloween Candy Sellers:*

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Snickers®

Kit Kat®

Hershey Bar

Tootsie Roll

Twix®

M&M's®

Butterfinger

Milky Way®

3 Musketeers®

The grocer revealed that Monster Bags (variety bags priced at $9.99 and up) account for 40 percent of all Halloween candy sales. The top-selling Halloween bag is made by Hershey's and contains Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Kit Kat® Bars, Heath Bars, Whoppers, Milk Duds and Rolos®.

Customers can get their favorite Halloween candy now by shopping in-store, through Kroger Pickup or delivered using Boost by Kroger, the annual grocery delivery membership that can save customers more than $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

*Candy sales are projections for 2022 based on sales from the previous year during the same period.

