Neptune Software named a Leader in G2's Inc.'s Fall 2022 Grid® Report

Neptune Software continues to outdo the competition by achieving leadership recognition within 3 core development categories and High Performer status in 15 categories of the G2's Inc.'s Fall 2022 Grid® and Index Reports, as well as receiving the easiest to do business with badge, once again!

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Software, the leading low-code development platform for SAP processes, today announced that it has been named a leader within G2's Low Code Development Platforms, Digital Experience Platforms, and the Rapid Application Development space.

Alongside this distinguishing honor, the global software company has achieved High Performer status in over 15 categories for the third time in one year. Being recognized as Leader by G2 showcases the company's growing footprint in the low-code development and digital experience space.

"It is a great privilege to have been named a leader in the G2 Fall 2022 Report," said Neptune Software CEO Andreas Grydeland-Sulejewski. "The report showcases Neptune DXP's success as a leader within the SAP low-code development space and speaks to the genuine satisfaction of our customers. Neptune DXP's inclusion and outstanding performance in 15 different categories is a testament to our enterprise app development platform and the impact it is having on our clients across numerous industries that heavily rely on their SAP processes to be optimized and digitized."

Recent reviews highlight the platform's ease of use, efficiency, and future growth with 100% of users believing it's headed in the right direction and 91% of all users stating they would be highly likely to recommend Neptune DXP. In addition, 96% of all reviews rated Neptune DXP with 4 or 5 stars. Thanks to its high customer satisfaction, it has additionally received the "Easiest Doing Business With" badge yet again.

Beating its previous record of 31 badges earned in the G2 Summer 2022 reports, Neptune Software has earned a total of 48 badges based on having a large market presence alongside a very high customer satisfaction rate.

Evidence of the company's enterprise app development platform supporting numerous types of organizations was further highlighted by its High Performer status within the Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business categories. Neptune Software has additionally progressed from being recognized within 10 categories this summer to 15 this fall, including the categories of: Application Development Platform, SAP Store, Workplace Innovation Platform, and Mobile Development Platform.

Neptune DXP's Co-Founder and CTO, Ole-André Haugen added, "We are honored to have been acknowledged as a leader in these core categories, especially within low-code. Our mission is to ensure each of our customers are fully equipped for success by providing IT and business users with a single digital experience toolset to drive fast, critical, and efficient business results, whether that is using a no-code, low-code or pro-code approach. The recognition as a leader in these categories proves that we are delivering on our mission and our promise to our customers."

Neptune Software's leading low-code, SAP-centric, enterprise app development platform –– Neptune DXP –– digitizes and optimizes business processes and user interfaces at scale and with ease. The platform gives IT professionals the right tools to build the apps they need. Neptune DXP provides a fast, cost-effective, and future-proof way to industrialize the development of custom SAP and non-SAP applications, turning IT organizations into app factories.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

Learn more about what real users have to say about Neptune Software on G2's review page or request a demo now.

About Neptune Software

Neptune Software is a rapid application development platform vendor with more than 660 enterprise customers and over 3.5 million licensed end users globally that empowers IT departments to deliver tangible business outcomes. Neptune Software offers with its Neptune DXP, a leading low-code, SAP-centric, enterprise app development platform to digitize and optimize business processes and user interfaces – at scale and with ease.

Neptune DXP provides a fast and cost-effective way to industrialize the development of custom applications - saving companies time and money on development, integration, and operations.

Follow Neptune Software on LinkedIn and Twitter and start testing the platform for free and building apps with two unlimited developer licenses at https://www.neptune-software.com/free-trial .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

