NIO ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 24, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of NIO Inc. Shareholders

Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago

NEW YORK , Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: August 20, 2020 to July 11, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in NIO:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/nio-inc-loss-submission-form-2?id=32324&from=4

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that NIO Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) NIO pulled forward revenue by selling batteries to a related party, which owned the batteries and managed users' subscriptions; (2) through the related party, NIO also recognized enormous depreciation savings; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's revenue and net loss were overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in NIO you have until October 24, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased NIO securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the NIO lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/nio-inc-loss-submission-form-2?id=32324&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nio-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-october-24-2022-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-nio-inc-shareholders-301639733.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm

