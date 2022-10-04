PODCASTONE EXPANDS SPORTS VERTICAL WITH WORLD SERIES CHAMPION NICK SWISHER, NBA CHAMPION BOBBY PORTIS AND FORMER NFL RUNNING BACK CHRIS HOWARD

New Shows Add to the Existing Sports Podcasts: Hosted by Jay Cutler, Michael Irvin, Steve Austin, and Robert Horry

Combined Social Reach of Sports Hosts Tops 22 Million

Artwork/photos available here , courtesy PodcastOne.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PodcastOne , a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO), announced today that it has added to its roster podcasts from World Series Champion Nick Swisher, NBA Champion Bobby Portis and retired NFL Running Back Chris Howard, as well as the recent launch of Hammered Heroes hosted by Brendan Fitzgibbons and Sophie Santos. The quartet of shows all launch as part of the expanding PodcastOne's sports vertical of programming for the podcast network.

LIVEXLIVE MEDIA COMPLETES CORPORATE NAME CHANGE TO LIVEONE (PRNewsfoto/LiveXLive Media, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Existing sports podcasts include NBA great Robert Horry with his Big Shot Bob Pod, legendary NFL champion Michael Irvin with The Michael Irvin Podcast, retired NFL Quarterback Jay Cutler and his show Uncut with Jay Cutler and famed wrestler Steve Austin's collection of classic episodes of The Steve Austin Show. With the dynamic surge in YouTube viewership of vodcasts, sports shows such as Uncut with Jay Cutler and soon the Swisher and Portis helmed podcasts have the ability to attract new audiences via the worldwide streaming giant, while also increasing discoverability for each show. The Steve Austin Show, through the use of the post-production technology program Adori also has seen increased visibility through the insertion of unique video elements for distribution via YouTube.

"My curiosity for the world around me from baseball to books, from coaches to community and from inspirational stories of triumph to seemingly insurmountable moments of failure knows no bounds. I'm amped to be sharing stories with fans and listeners, and I'm so excited to partner with PodcastOne to bring my podcast to life," said Swisher.

"Sports fans are loyal, they're engaged and they're passionate. With the growing PodcastOne sports vertical, we are producing and developing exclusive sports content shows from some of the most recognizable names in the game, adding to our diverse roster of original programming that advertisers and listeners won't get from other networks. Our sports hosted shows offer something for everyone, from the parquet floors of the world of basketball to the spectacle of the wrestling ring," said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

Swisher, who is well known to fans throughout the world for his baseball skills and savvy, will debut The Nick Swisher Show, a podcast that shares the inner workings of his curious mind with listeners. In this podcast, Swisher, who is also a motivational speaker, will interview the greats from the worlds of sports, culture and more while quenching his thirst for knowledge on a wide range of topics taking fans along on the journey.

Milwaukee Bucks Forward Bobby Portis will delight fans by hosting a weekly podcast titled Keep It A Buck. His status as a current league standout and The People's Champ will give listeners a real-time, courtside view of all of the action each week while also chatting with fellow players and former stars to bring the most compelling basketball talk to audiences.

Plugged In with Chris Howard comes from former Jacksonville Jaguar and University of Michigan standout Chris Howard. Each week on the podcast, Howard brings his unique perspective and vivid storytelling to sports fans everywhere addressing the most important headline-grabbing stories to uncover the "why" versus "what" happened. He also welcomes special guests from the worlds of sports and entertainment who share behind-the-scenes stories, never-before heard tales, and offer a candid look at life when the cameras and lights are no longer flashing.

Hammered Heroes takes a deep dive look at the best performances by professional athletes while they were drunk, on drugs, or horribly hungover. Each week, comedians Fitzgibbons and Santos discuss a memorable game or infamous incident that focuses on an athlete's mind-blowing performance despite being extremely hammered. Whether it's the Bulls' "Traveling Cocaine Circus," David Wells' infamous half-drunk perfect game, Wade Boggs' 73-beer binge on a cross-country flight, or Charles Barkley playing drunk after day drinking. Let's raise a glass to our heroes!

PodcastOne's full roster of programming is available on PodcastOne , Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever podcasts are heard. As part of the growing slate of podcasts available in Tesla cars via LiveOne's streaming platform, Uncut with Jay Cutler, Baby Mamas No Drama, Coffee Convos, Final Days on Earth and Southern Tea have been added to the driver experience.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveOne umbrella. Amassing more than 2.48 billion downloads per year with 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent such as Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Jordan Harbinger, Kail Lowry, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Kevin Connolly, Kevin Dillon, Doug Ellin, Jay Cutler, Michael Irvin, Robert Horry and top-rated true crime shows including Bad Bad Thing, True Crime All the Time Unsolved, This is MONSTERS, Court Junkie, A&E's Cold Case Files, American Nightmare and more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveOne's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the parent company of LaunchpadOne , an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc . (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company was awarded Best Live Moment by Digiday for its "Social Gloves" PPV Event, and has been a finalist for 8 more awards, including Best Live Event, Best Virtual Event, Best Overall Social Media Excellence, and Best Original Programming from Cynopsis and Digiday. As of September 8, 2022, the Company has accrued a paid and free ad-supported membership base of 2.5 million**, streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, over 300 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio , React Presents , Gramophone Media , Palm Beach Records , Custom Personalization Solutions, LiveXLive, PPVOne and PodcastOne , which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across its stable of top-rated podcasts. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit www.liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @liveone .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, distribution or transaction, including the proposed spin-out of PodcastOne or its pay-per-view business, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne's ability to list on a national exchange; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid members; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 29, 2022, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on August 15, 2022, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

** Included in the total number of paid members for the reported periods are certain members which are the subject of a contractual dispute. LiveOne is currently not recognizing revenue related to these members.

Press Contacts:

For PodcastOne

310.246.4600

Susan@Guttmanpr.com

LiveOne IR Contact:

(310) 601-2505

ir@LiveOne.com

PodcastOne Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LiveOne, Inc.