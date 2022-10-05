Geotab named the number one global commercial telematics vendor by ABI Research for the third time

Company takes leading position in commercial telematics with over 3 million connected vehicles and global presence in more than 160 countries

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - As a result of the company's continuous growth, well above the industry average, Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in IoT and connected transportation, today announced that for the third time, it has been recognized as the number one commercial telematics vendor worldwide by ABI Research , achieving its position with a total score of 86.

The competitive assessment Commercial Telematics Vendors Competitive Ranking from ABI Research, a global technology intelligence firm, highlights the critical role commercial telematics serves in improving safety, cost savings, and overall performance of fleets across the globe. The proven, independent criteria framework developed by ABI Research was used to assess the 11 largest and most strategic vendors according to two main categories: innovation and implementation.

For its innovation score, ABI Research identified Geotab's EV capabilities, referencing its support of over 250 EV makes and models, its full suite of sustainable solutions and its recently launched Fleet Electrification Knowledge Center . In addition, ABI Research also considered Geotab's open platform approach, the Geotab Marketplace , GO9+ and the launch of Geotab's new business unit, Geotab Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) , as key contributors. To determine Geotab's implementation score, ABI Research identified Geotab's continued growth, including its partner network, portfolio of data-driven solutions and subscriber count, which recently surpassed 3 million connected vehicles.

"For the third time Geotab comes out on top and leads in implementation," said Alex McQueen, Research Analyst, Supply Chain Management and Logistics at ABI Research. "Geotab has held its industry-leading average growth rate and now commands the leading position in global commercial telematics with over 3 million connected vehicles."

"We are pleased to be named the overall leader in commercial telematics for the third time," said Neil Cawse, CEO and founder of Geotab. "There is a strong and growing demand for secure and reliable data intelligence from organizations seeking ways to improve efficiency and safety, address sustainability goals and meet regulatory requirements. Our focus on innovation, investment in research and development and commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers allows us to stay agile in an ever changing marketplace."

Geotab has one of the industry's largest data science and AI teams (more than 140 data and AI professionals on staff). It processes 100 thousand data points per second and supports 41,000 customers. Geotab also offers an OEM telematics platform with various industry-leading integration partners and is rapidly expanding its list of offerings.

