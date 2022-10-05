Medford Cooperative Welcomes Ace Tomahawk to the Family

MEDFORD, Wis., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medford Cooperative announced today the acquisition of the Tomahawk Ace Hardware located in Tomahawk, WI.

Medford Cooperative is one of the fastest growing cooperatives in the State of Wisconsin and currently serves its members via three business divisions: retail, energy, and agriculture services. Unlike large corporations, the cooperative model of Medford is patron-owned, fostering connections between small businesses to best serve employees, customers, and the community. Medford Cooperative is free to join, and members receive a variety of benefits, including profit sharing via stock and cash back, and member-exclusive discounts and deals. In addition, Medford Cooperative is a proud charitable donator, returning over 16 million dollars back to customers and community non-profit organizations over the past ten years.

The acquisition of Tomahawk Ace Hardware will enable Medford Cooperative to provide increased service to members while expanding the benefits of Medford Cooperative membership to the Tomahawk community.

Chris Piotrowski, Medford Cooperative CEO & General Manager, stated "We would like to welcome the employees and customers of Tomahawk Ace Hardware to the Medford Cooperative family. We are excited to expand our offerings to the Tomahawk community and invite community members to join the Medford Cooperative to begin enjoying the benefits of being a member."

The team at Medford Cooperative is working closely with the Tomahawk Ace Hardware team to guarantee a smooth transition over the next several weeks. The hardware store will continue to operate under the Ace brand, with contact information and product offerings remaining the same. It is expected that all employees will remain and that the business will continue functioning as normal throughout the transition.

About Medford Cooperative

Medford Cooperative is a member-owned, producer cooperative founded in 1911, making it one of the oldest cooperatives in the state of Wisconsin. The cooperative is diversified with departments in agriculture (feed/grain and agronomy), energy (refined fuels and propane), and retail (grocery, hardware, and Cenex convenience stores). Medford Cooperative is known for its generous charitable contributions, donating over 16 million back to the community over the last ten years, and for providing an award-winning standard of customer service. For more information, go to www.medfordcoop.com .

